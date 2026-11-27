Randall Publicover pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his July arrest and a separate set of charges related to an alleged racist tirade and assault at a Halifax Costco.

A man accused of a racist tirade inside a Halifax box store has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to the day he was arrested.

Halifax Regional Police took Randall Publicover into custody in July, days after the National Council of Canadian Muslims posted a video online that appeared to show a man involved in an altercation inside a Costco store on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Police allege the 37-year-old brandished a weapon at officers and had to be subdued with a stun gun when he was arrested at a home in Port Dufferin, about 100 kilometres east of Halifax.

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Publicover Faces Criminal Charges

Publicover was charged with resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of uttering threats. His lawyer pleaded not guilty to those charges on his behalf in Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 27, 2026. Thursday in Halifax, Publicover pleaded not guilty to a separate slate of eight charges related to the Costco incident itself. Those charges included inciting hatred against an identifiable group and two counts of assault.

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Publicover is scheduled to stand trial on the Dartmouth charges in August. No date has been set for the Halifax charges. Halifax Regional Police released a composite of handout images showing a suspect in the alleged assault and racist tirade at the Costco store. The investigation began after the video was posted online.

The case has drawn attention because of the allegations of hate speech and assault at a busy retail location in Halifax. The National Council of Canadian Muslims shared the video that helped spark the police investigation. Publicover was arrested at a home in Port Dufferin, a community roughly 100 kilometres east of Halifax. Police say he brandished a weapon at officers and was subdued with a stun gun.

Court Proceedings and Trial Dates

The Dartmouth charges relate to his arrest and include resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of uttering threats. The Halifax charges relate to the Costco incident and include inciting hatred against an identifiable group and two counts of assault. Publicover has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His trial on the Dartmouth charges is set for August.

A trial date for the Halifax charges has not been scheduled. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026. Devin Stevens, The Canadian Press