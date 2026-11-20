New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a plan to close Rikers Island jail complex by 2032, aiming to reduce the inmate population from 6,700 to just over 4,000 and replace it with smaller borough-based jails.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on November 20, 2026, a plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032. The plan hinges on reducing the number of people behind bars.

The city is almost certain to miss the original legal deadline to close Rikers and replace it with four smaller jails by 2027. Mamdani said the extended timeline is needed because of resistance from the previous administration. For years, Rikers Island has symbolized dysfunction. Violence and overcrowding led a federal judge to appoint an outside manager to restore order, citing abnormal and unacceptable conditions.

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Mamdani Announces Rikers Closure Plan

Mamdani has long supported closing Rikers. The plan to build new jails faced fierce pushback, including from former Mayor Eric Adams, who opposed federal oversight and borough jails. At a celebratory news conference at City Hall, Mamdani called Rikers a place we have long turned our eyes away from rather than confront head on. He said the call to close Rikers has echoed for decades, with work started and stopped.

What will make this chapter different is our commitment to see it through. The plan aims to lower the city's inmate population from around 6,700 at Rikers to a little over 4,000. The Mamdani administration proposes new diversion and supervised release programs, expanded housing and social services to prevent recidivism, restoring an online bail payment system, and reducing case delays. Our nation has a very real mass incarceration problem, Mamdani said.

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We are making a conscious decision to advance a new model of a criminal legal system in our city, one that takes on that problem head on. Instead of housing prisoners at Rikers, an island in the East River near LaGuardia Airport, the city will shift people to jails in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. It will also use a handful of medical facilities for people needing health care or psychiatric treatment.

The city plans to reduce beds for women, diverting them into community-based programs. The borough jails are expected to open in Brooklyn in 2029; the Bronx and Queens in 2031; and Manhattan in 2032, according to City Hall. Criminal justice activists have pushed for decades to close Rikers Island, which has housed jail inmates since the 1930s. In 2019, the New York City Council voted to close the complex and replace it with newer borough jails.

Lawmakers invoked former prisoners who died, including Kalief Browder, who took his own life at age 22 after being held for three years at Rikers. At the time, city officials also called for shrinking the jail population to accommodate the closure. But they ran into opposition from critics who argued doing so would mean more violent criminals on city streets. Mamdani's plan seeks to overcome that opposition with a comprehensive approach.

New York City Jail Population Reduction

It includes expanding housing and social services to prevent recidivism and restoring an online bail payment system. Reducing case delays is also a key part of the strategy to help people spend less time behind bars. The mayor said the extended timeline was necessary because of resistance from the previous administration. He noted that work to close Rikers had begun, then stopped, then started again.

He said his administration is committed to seeing it through. The plan centres on lowering the inmate population from around 6,700 to a little over 4,000. The city will shift people to borough-based jails and medical facilities. The borough jails will open in Brooklyn in 2029, the Bronx and Queens in 2031, and Manhattan in 2032.

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The city also plans to reduce the number of beds for women, diverting them into community-based programs. This is part of a broader effort to reform the criminal legal system. Mamdani has been a vocal proponent of closing Rikers. The longstanding plan to build new jails has met fierce pushback, including from his predecessor, former mayor Eric Adams, who opposed federal oversight and borough jails.

At the news conference, Mamdani said Rikers is a place we have long turned our eyes away from rather than confront head on. He said the call to close Rikers has echoed across the city for decades. What will make this chapter different is our commitment to see it through.

The plan includes new diversion and supervised release programs, expanding housing and social services to prevent recidivism, restoring an online bail payment system, and reducing case delays so people spend less time behind bars. Our nation has a very real mass incarceration problem, Mamdani said. We are making a conscious decision to advance a new model of a criminal legal system in our city, one that takes on that problem head on.

Borough Jails Construction Timeline

Instead of housing prisoners at Rikers, an island in the East River near LaGuardia Airport, the city will shift people to jails in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, as well as a handful of medical facilities for people who need health care or psychiatric treatment. The city also plans to reduce the number of beds for women, diverting them into community-based programs.

The borough jails are expected to open in Brooklyn in 2029; the Bronx and Queens in 2031; and then Manhattan in 2032, according to City Hall. Criminal justice activists have pushed for decades to close Rikers Island, which has housed jail inmates since the 1930s.

In 2019, the New York City Council voted to close the jail complex and replace it with newer jails located in the city's boroughs, with local lawmakers invoking the names of former prisoners who died, including Kalief Browder, who took his own life at age 22 after being held for three years at Rikers. At the time, city officials had also called for shrinking the jail population to accommodate the closure, but ran into opposition from critics who argued doing so would mean more violent criminals on city streets.