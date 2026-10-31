Mamdani says Trump agreed to grant visa to mother of Ghanaian teen shot dead in Bronx

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said President Donald Trump agreed to immediately grant a visa to the mother of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant shot dead in the Bronx while walking to school. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Saturday in a social media post that after talking to U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump has agreed to grant a visa to the mother of a 15-year-old immigrant from Ghana who was shot to death earlier this week.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press confirming the administration would be issuing the visa. The teen, Javits Frimpong, was on his way to school in a Bronx neighbourhood shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the abdomen, New York City police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day. No arrests have yet been made, and the killing remains under investigation.

Also read New York City Mayor Agrees With Trump to Grant Visa for Slain Ghanaian Teen's Mother

Mayor Trump Agree Grant Visa

Mamdani wrote on X that the murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away. He said Javits Frimpong's mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person. In the same post, Mamdani said he had just gotten off the phone with President Trump and that Trump had agreed to grant her visa immediately. He also said all of New York City is mourning this tragedy.

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Frimpong arrived in the Bronx from Ghana a year ago to be with his father and begin a new life in the United States, according to U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from the Bronx. Frimpong was on his way to school when he was shot, Torres wrote on X. Torres said the entire borough is mourning a young man who should have had his whole future ahead of him.

Father Thomas Frimpong Describes Bullying

He said every child in the Bronx deserves to walk to school without fearing for their life, and no parent should ever have to endure what Javits's father, Thomas, is enduring now. Thomas Frimpong described his son as a quiet teen who spent much of his time on his cellphone. He told reporters that several days before the shooting he learned his son was being bullied at school. Frimpong said it was the principal who told him.

He said two guys were disturbing his son, so the principal suspended the two guys. He said his son is at school, he is innocent, so he called him. He spoke with his son, who said, dad, I am OK. Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X that Ghanaian officials in New York are co-ordinating with local authorities.

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Ghana Officials Coordinate With Authorities

He said the foreign ministry will work tirelessly with U.S. authorities to ensure justice is secured. The shooting happened in the Bronx shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday as the teen was heading to school. Police said he was shot in the abdomen and later pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made, and police said the killing remains under investigation.

The case has drawn attention from local and national officials as the teen's family seeks answers and support. Trump has clamped down on immigration during his second term, including suspending the processing of visas from 75 countries. The White House had not responded to an AP email seeking confirmation of the visa decision. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.