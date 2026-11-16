NYC Mayor Mamdani Disbands NYPD Strategic Response Group, Bans Kettling and Tear Gas at Protests

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the disbanding of the Strategic Response Group and new restrictions on crowd-control tactics, fulfilling a campaign promise. The reforms separate counterterrorism from protest response and create new dialogue-focused units.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Monday that the department's controversial Strategic Response Group has been disbanded, fulfilling a key campaign promise.

The move separates protest policing from counterterrorism and introduces new restrictions on aggressive crowd-management tactics. The Strategic Response Group, created in 2015 with a counterterrorism focus, had roughly 500 members and was frequently deployed to protests. Critics accused officers of excessive force and militarized tactics, including during the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The unit drew numerous complaints, lawsuits and expensive legal settlements over the years.

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NYPD bans kettling and tear gas during protests

A Department of Investigation report after the 2020 protests found the NYPD used excessive force in violation of demonstrators' First Amendment rights. The report said the SRG played a central role in policing protests at the time. Supporters, including law enforcement unions, argued the unit's specialized training made it best equipped to handle violent demonstrations. Under the new structure, kettling is formally banned.

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Tear gas and long guns are prohibited during protests. Pepper spray can no longer be used as a crowd management tool. Acoustic devices are limited to 90 decibels, and bicycles can only be used as weapons to prevent death or physical injury to an officer or another person. A civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will be established.

It will not have weapons or arresting powers. It will work with a new NYPD First Amendment Support Team to prepare for and respond to protests. Both units will coordinate with a new Patrol Support Division staffed by vetted officers who receive specialized crowd control management training. Mamdani said during the campaign he promised New Yorkers to disband the SRG and separate counterterrorism from protest response.

Mamdani responds to critics regarding police reforms

He said New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. The reforms have been under development since January. The changes come after months of criticism from some of Mamdani's most left-leaning supporters, who felt he had not done enough to reform public safety or the NYPD. The disbanding mirrors a legislative proposal by City Councilmember Chi Ossé known as the CURB Act.

Ossé and Mamdani joined forces Monday to announce the changes in a social media video. Mamdani said the reforms accomplish the key changes called for by the CURB Act, a bill he is proud to support. He said the day is about more than disbanding the SRG, building a new approach to public safety where all communities can trust their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected.

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SRG counterterrorism functions consolidated in new bureau

The SRG's counterterrorism functions, including heavy weapons deployments at critical infrastructure, will be consolidated within the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau. Commissioner Tisch expressed support for the changes, saying the new structure preserves the NYPD's ability to respond to serious threats while giving officers more support during protests and major events. Tisch said she believes strongly the NYPD must always be willing to examine how it operates and make improvements.

She said she would never support changes that diminish the NYPD's ability to protect New Yorkers or put officers in a position where they lack resources to confront a serious threat. She said the changes will make the department stronger and more effective. The changes come as Mamdani has tried to reshape the city's approach to public safety.

After implementing the Mayor's Office of Community Safety in March of this year, Mamdani launched a review of NYPD use-of-force policies and changes aimed at strengthening police accountability. The administration said the new protest-response structure will be implemented without additional funding or changes to the size of the NYPD workforce.