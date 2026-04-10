Mamdani Admits Free NYC Buses Delayed Beyond 2026

New York City Mayor Mamdani concedes that the implementation of free buses will not happen in 2026, due to budgetary constraints and legislative hurdles. The program faces a projected cost of $1 billion, and requires approval from the state legislature for proposed tax increases. Governor Hochul favors supporting essential services like housing and education, creating political tensions.

Mamdani acknowledges that the implementation of free New York City buses will not occur in 2026. Despite ongoing discussions with Governor Kathy Hochul, the plan to eliminate bus fares has not been included in budget proposals in Albany. Mamdani , when questioned about the possibility of the free bus initiative being delayed until 2027, expressed his commitment to the project, emphasizing that making buses fast and free remains a priority.

He indicated that the discussions with the governor and legislative leaders were encouraging and that taking action in 2026 was intended as an initial step towards achieving this goal. This signals a shift in the timeline of the project, highlighting the political and financial complexities involved in implementing such a large-scale change within the city's public transportation system.\The push for free buses faces numerous challenges, including significant financial hurdles. The mayor's proposed program is estimated to cost between $600 million and $700 million. However, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has contested this figure, arguing that the actual cost could escalate to $1 billion due to increased ridership. To fund the program, Mamdani has proposed tax increases, including a 2% city income tax surcharge for individuals earning over $1 million annually and higher taxes for larger companies. However, the mayor cannot enforce these tax changes without the approval of the New York State Legislature. Faced with this legislative hurdle, Mamdani has attempted to leverage his influence by threatening a 9.5% property tax hike if the legislature refuses to pass a wealth tax. However, Governor Hochul has indicated a preference to prioritize support for essential city services such as housing, education, and addressing homelessness, particularly given the city's anticipated budget deficits. This highlights the political tension between the city and state governments and the prioritization of competing budget demands.\The unfolding situation underscores the complexities of fulfilling campaign promises within the constraints of political and financial realities. The delay of the free bus initiative highlights the need for careful financial planning and legislative cooperation. Governor Hochul's preference to prioritize other essential services over the free bus program further complicates the implementation. The mayor's initial promises, coupled with the budgetary realities and the need for legislative approval, paints a picture of the challenges involved in enacting policy changes in a large urban environment. The statements from both sides of this political debate suggest a pragmatic approach that will prioritize essential services and address financial deficits. The ultimate success of the free bus proposal depends on successful negotiations and collaboration between the city and state governments, as well as the ability to secure the necessary funding and legislative support





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