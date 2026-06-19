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Malte Gustafsson Soaring Up Draft Boards Ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

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Malte Gustafsson Soaring Up Draft Boards Ahead of 2026 NHL Draft
Malte GustafssonNHL Draft2026 NHL Draft
📆2026-06-19 8:09 PM
📰DailyFaceoff
65 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 46% · Publisher: 68%

Malte Gustafsson is a Swedish defenseman who has seen his stock rise significantly in the lead-up to the 2026 NHL Draft. He impressed at the U18 tournament and has drawn praise from scouts and analysts.

We are a week away from the 2026 NHL Draft getting underway with the first round scheduled for next Friday night. The top pick is looking more and more like a forgone conclusion, there's plenty of intrigue on the board for the rest of the first round.

Ahead of the draft, host Tyler Yaremchuk and co-host and former NHL goaltender Carter Hutton were joined by Steven Ellis to discuss Malte Gustafsson's soaring stock a week ahead of the first round of the draft. In your opinion, who's the biggest risers that have drawn up in the past few months? I know Gustafsson is someone we've talked about. And then you mentioned Malte Gustafsson.

I think that's one where it's a lot of fun, because he really pushed himself up draft boards in the later stages. I think when you watch what he did at the U18, he showed a lot more skill than people were expecting. He ran the power play and he just felt like he was making smart decision after smart decision. He's a big guy, tough to play against.

You put that all together. This is a guy that, yeah, you know, didn't put up a ton of numbers playing against SHL competition, but he still played a lot of games against pros and didn't necessarily look at a place on a team that wasn't super great defensively. You look at the minus-8, but that's not nothing to be concerned about from a young defenseman playing a ton of minutes.

And his own age group, he was dominant so often. I am a fan of Malte Gustafsson, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's off the board at eighth or ninth

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Malte Gustafsson NHL Draft 2026 NHL Draft Swedish Defenseman U18 Tournament

 

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