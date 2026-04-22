Mall Shooting Suspect Linked to $235,000 Jewelry Heist

A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a North York mall is also accused of stealing over $235,000 worth of jewelry in Oshawa two years ago. Police are seeking Kyle Douglas Prouse and have released details about his last known appearance.

A suspect in a recent shooting at a North York mall in Toronto is now linked to a significant jewelry heist that occurred in Oshawa , Ontario, two years prior.

Kyle Douglas Prouse, a 53-year-old man with connections to multiple cities including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, is currently wanted by both Toronto and Durham Regional Police forces. The investigation began following an attempted robbery at Fairview Mall on Tuesday, April 21st, where a security guard was shot. Prouse allegedly confronted by a member of the mall’s security team, resulting in the shooting before fleeing the scene in a white van. The van was subsequently recovered by police.

The connection to the earlier Oshawa crime came to light as Durham Regional Police confirmed Prouse is also wanted in connection with an auto theft in Pickering and a break-and-enter at a jewelry store in Oshawa in August 2023. Authorities have stated that the stolen vehicle from Pickering was directly used in the commission of the Oshawa jewelry store robbery. The total value of the jewelry stolen in Oshawa is estimated to exceed $235,000.

This revelation paints a picture of a potentially organized criminal operation, with Prouse seemingly utilizing stolen vehicles to facilitate further criminal activity. The coordinated nature of these incidents suggests a level of planning and resourcefulness on the part of the suspect. Investigators are meticulously piecing together the timeline of events to understand the full extent of Prouse’s involvement and identify any potential accomplices.

The fact that the suspect has ties to multiple major Canadian cities complicates the investigation, requiring collaboration between different police departments to effectively track his movements and gather intelligence. Police are actively seeking information regarding Prouse’s current location and are urging anyone with relevant details to come forward. He was last seen wearing a distinctive outfit: a grey hoodie with the hood up, grey pants, a blue baseball cap, a white medical mask, and black shoes.

A notable detail provided by police is the presence of flecks of white paint on his clothing, which could be a crucial identifying characteristic. The public is advised not to approach Prouse if spotted, but to immediately contact the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously. The shooting at Fairview Mall has understandably raised concerns about safety within shopping centers, and the subsequent revelation of Prouse’s alleged involvement in a prior high-value theft adds another layer of complexity to the case.

Law enforcement officials are committed to apprehending Prouse and bringing him to justice, not only for the recent shooting but also for the previous crimes he is accused of committing. The investigation remains ongoing, with police pursuing all available leads to ensure the safety and security of the community. The recovery of the van is a positive step, but locating Prouse himself remains the top priority.

The details released to the public are intended to encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist in the investigation. The collaborative effort between Durham Regional Police and Toronto Police demonstrates the commitment to tackling cross-jurisdictional crime and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable





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Shooting Robbery Jewelry Theft Fairview Mall Oshawa Kyle Prouse Durham Regional Police Toronto Police Auto Theft Break-And-Enter

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