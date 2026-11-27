American skater Ilia Malinin breaks his own world record with 114.81 points at the NHK Trophy. Canadian teams Marjorie Lajoie and Jean-Luc Baker finish sixth in ice dance.

American ice skater Ilia Malinin delivered a commanding performance at the 2026 Grand Prix NHK Trophy in Tokyo on Friday, securing the top spot in the men's short program. His score of 114.81 points not only placed him firmly in the lead but also shattered his own world record previously set at the World Championships in March.

Malinin Breaks World Record in Tokyo

The American star landed a challenging combination of technical elements including a quad flip, a triple axel, and a quad lutz-triple toe loop sequence. This exceptional execution resulted in a personal best score that exceeded the previous world record of 111.29 points by more than three points.

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Malinin finished more than 18 points ahead of second-place finisher Shun Sato from Japan. French skater Kevin Aymoz completed the podium with a score of 94.15 points. Speaking after the event, Malinin expressed surprise at the high score, noting that the energetic support from the Japanese crowd helped ignite his performance.

Canadian Ice Dancers Finish Sixth

In the ice dance competition, Canadian skaters Marjorie Lajoie and Jean-Luc Baker currently occupy sixth place after completing the rhythm dance. The duo accumulated a total score of 70.57 points during their performance in Tokyo. This result places them in mid-tier standing as the competition moves toward the free dance segment later in the week.

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Lajoie and Baker are part of Canada's strong representation at the final event of the 2026 Grand Prix series. Their performance demonstrated technical precision and artistic coherence, though they face stiff competition from other international teams vying for podium positions in the upcoming segments.

Desrochers and Thrasher Also Place Sixth

Canada's presence continued in the pairs event where Jazmine Desrochers and Kieran Thrasher also secured the sixth position. The pair delivered a strong short program that earned them a score of 55.27 points. They compete against a field of skilled international pairs in the pursuit of championship medals.

Desrochers and Thrasher represent the depth of Canadian talent in figure skating across multiple disciplines. Their consistent placement in sixth place highlights the competitive nature of the NHK Trophy and the high standards required to advance further in the event.

Women's Competition Features Chiba and Schizas

Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ontario, competed in the women's short program and achieved a season's best score of 68.36 points. This performance placed her in seventh position. The Canadian skater delivered a solid routine that showcased her technical abilities on the Tokyo ice.

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Japan's Mone Chiba leads the women's competition with an impressive score of 77.12 points. Chiba's strong showing sets a high benchmark for the remaining competitors. The women's event promises further excitement as skaters attempt to improve their scores in the free skate segment.

Geopolitical Context and Upcoming Events

The event highlights the broader context of international figure skating amid geopolitical tensions. Russian figure skaters have been excluded from the Grand Prix event following a ban by Finland on Russian athletes. This exclusion affects the competitive landscape and the final standings of the series.

As the NHK Trophy progresses, attention shifts to the final Grand Prix event of the series. Athletes like Malinin and Desrochers are positioning themselves for potential qualification to the Grand Prix Final. The competition remains intense as each skater seeks to maximize their scores in the remaining segments.