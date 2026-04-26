Malian forces and Russian mercenaries have pulled out of the northern city of Kidal after a series of coordinated attacks by separatist and jihadi groups. The Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and al-Qaida-linked JNIM launched unprecedented joint operations, targeting Bamako and other key cities. The withdrawal marks a significant setback for Mali’s junta and its Russian allies, raising questions about the effectiveness of foreign military support in the region.

DAKAR, Senegal — Mali an troops and Russian mercenaries have withdrawn from the northern city of Kidal following a series of coordinated attacks across Mali by rebel and jihadi forces, according to separatist leaders.

The Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) announced that Russian Africa Corps troops and Malian military forces left the city after negotiating a peaceful exit. Mohamed El Maouloud Ramadan, a spokesperson for the FLA, declared Kidal free, marking a significant shift in the region’s long-standing conflict. The Malian army has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The separatists, who have been fighting for an independent state in northern Mali for years, joined forces with the al-Qaida-linked militant group JNIM in launching one of the largest coordinated assaults on the Malian army. The attacks, which took place on Saturday, targeted Bamako’s international airport and four other cities, including Kidal, resulting in at least 16 wounded, including civilians and military personnel.

This marks the first time the separatists and JNIM have collaborated in such a manner, with both groups explicitly calling for the withdrawal of Russian forces. Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist at the Soufan Center, noted that this level of coordination—both militarily and politically—is unprecedented. The Malian government, led by a military junta, has relied heavily on Russian support since a series of coups shifted the country’s alliances away from Western powers.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the attacks and urged regional cooperation to combat the growing threat. Meanwhile, the separatists demanded that Russia reconsider its backing of the Bamako junta, citing civilian suffering under the regime. Mali, along with neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, has increasingly turned to Russia for military assistance in fighting Islamic militants, but the security situation has deteriorated, with record numbers of attacks.

Government forces have also faced accusations of targeting civilians suspected of aiding militants. In 2024, JNIM claimed responsibility for an attack on Bamako’s airport and a military training camp, killing dozens. Ulf Laessing of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation warned that while the recent attacks undermine Russia’s credibility, JNIM is unlikely to seize control of Bamako soon due to local resistance.

The conflict continues to escalate, with Russian mercenaries struggling to contain the violence and facing criticism for their inability to distinguish between civilians and combatants





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