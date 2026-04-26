Rebel and jihadi forces, including a new alliance between separatists and al-Qaida-linked militants, launched coordinated attacks across Mali, leading to the withdrawal of Malian troops and Russian mercenaries from the northern city of Kidal. The attacks have raised concerns about the deteriorating security situation and the effectiveness of Russia's involvement in the region.

DAKAR, Senegal – A significant shift in the security landscape of Mali has occurred with the withdrawal of Mali an troops and Russia n mercenaries from the strategically important northern city of Kidal .

This retreat follows a series of coordinated attacks launched across the country by a newly formed alliance of rebel groups and jihadi forces. The Azawad Liberation Front, a Tuareg-led separatist group, confirmed the withdrawal, stating that an agreement was reached ensuring a peaceful exit for both the Russian Africa Corps and the Malian military personnel stationed in Kidal. Mohamed El Maouloud Ramadan, a spokesperson for the FLA, declared Kidal as liberated, marking a symbolic victory for the separatist movement.

This development represents a major setback for the Malian junta and its Russian allies, who had captured Kidal in 2023, viewing it as a crucial step in consolidating control over the northern region. The coordinated attacks, which began on Saturday, targeted not only Kidal but also the capital city of Bamako and several other urban centers, resulting in at least 16 reported injuries.

What is particularly noteworthy is the unprecedented collaboration between the separatist groups, who have long fought for an independent state in northern Mali, and the al-Qaida-linked militant group JNIM (Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin). JNIM has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Bamako’s international airport and other locations, including Kidal, highlighting a unified front against the current military regime.

Ramadan emphasized that this operation was a joint effort with JNIM, both entities committed to defending the population against the actions of the Bamako government. The Malian government, through spokesperson Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly, acknowledged the attacks, reporting 16 wounded individuals, including both civilians and military personnel, and claiming that several militants were killed, though a precise death toll remains undisclosed.

In response to the attacks, a three-day overnight curfew has been imposed in Bamako, restricting movement between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. This measure aims to restore order and prevent further escalation of violence in the capital. The regional response to the escalating conflict has been swift, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issuing a strong condemnation of the attacks.

ECOWAS urged all states, security forces, regional organizations, and the populations of West Africa to unite and coordinate their efforts in combating the growing threat of militancy. The separatists have also directly appealed to Russia, urging a reassessment of its support for the Malian military junta, arguing that the junta’s policies have exacerbated the suffering of the civilian population.

This situation underscores a broader trend in the Sahel region, where military coups in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have led to a shift away from traditional Western allies towards Russia for assistance in countering Islamic militants. However, despite this shift, the security situation has demonstrably deteriorated, with a record number of attacks carried out by militant groups.

Furthermore, government forces have faced accusations of indiscriminate killings of civilians suspected of collaborating with militants. Earlier in 2024, JNIM claimed responsibility for an attack on Bamako’s airport and a military training camp, resulting in significant casualties.

Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, suggests that these attacks represent a significant blow to the credibility of Russia’s involvement in Mali, as the mercenaries appeared to have lacked crucial intelligence and were unable to effectively protect major cities. He further criticizes the mercenaries for exacerbating the conflict through a failure to distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Wilson Mcmakin, reporting for The Associated Press, highlights the complex dynamics at play and the uncertain future of security in Mali





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Mali Kidal Russia Mercenaries JNIM Separatists ECOWAS Sahel

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