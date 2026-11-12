Frankie Muniz released from hospital after practice-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway

Actor and race car driver Frankie Muniz was released from a hospital after a practice-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway while preparing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. Muniz said he was a little sore but credited the Mustang he was driving with protecting him.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Actor and race car driver Frankie Muniz has been released from a hospital following a practice-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway.

The 40-year-old star of Malcolm in the Middle was practicing for a Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic event, a benefit race set for Wednesday night at Daytona's road course. Muniz said he was disappointed he would not be able to take part in Ford's Proud to Honor event that night. In a statement, he said he was looking forward to honoring the service of veterans and racing against other amazing drivers.

Also read Actor Frankie Muniz Released From Hospital After Daytona Practice Crash

Muniz Thanks Team After Crash

The actor and driver said he was a little sore after the crash. He added that the Mustang he was driving did its job to protect him. Muniz thanked everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the hospital staff. He also thanked everyone who reached out to him and offered prayers.

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Muniz and NASCAR driver Austin Cindric were set to represent Team Air Force in an exhibition race. According to a NASCAR release, the event benefits six nonprofits that support military and veteran communities through the Proud to Honor Fund. A dozen Ford Racing drivers were split into six teams to race head-to-head in Mustang Dark Horse cars. Each team was set to honor a branch of the U.S. military.

Musical performances by the Zac Brown Band, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders were also part of the event. The race was scheduled for Wednesday night on Daytona's road course. Muniz was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Glove Awards for his work in Malcolm in the Middle. He was one of the best known child actors of his time.

Actor Turned Race Car Driver

He has also appeared in films such as Big Fat Liar, Deuces Wild, Agent Cody Banks and Racing Stripes. According to his website, Muniz took a hiatus from the entertainment world in 2006 to pursue professional racecar driving. He began competing in the Formula BMW USA Championship. He later raced in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009.

Muniz was fourth in the 2009 championship standings with two races to go before a season-ending injury resulted in multiple surgeries, according to his website. The injury interrupted his open-wheel career at a high point. In 2024, Muniz ran 38 races each on the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts and trucks series. He has participated in 117 trucks series races over the last three years.

He has one top-10 finish at Daytona, earned in 2025. The practice-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway came as Muniz prepared for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. The event was designed to support military and veteran communities through the Proud to Honor Fund. The race was set to feature a dozen Ford Racing drivers in Mustang Dark Horse cars.

Muniz and Cindric were among those assigned to Team Air Force for the exhibition event. After the crash, Muniz was taken to a hospital and later released. He said the Mustang did its job to protect him, crediting the car's safety in the incident. Muniz's statement focused on disappointment and gratitude.

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Veterans Benefit Race Details

He said he was looking forward to honoring veterans and racing against other drivers, and he thanked those who reached out with support and prayers. The event also included performances by several country and country-adjacent artists. The Zac Brown Band, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer and Warren Zeiders were all part of the night's lineup. Muniz's career has included both acting and racing.

He was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Glove Awards for Malcolm in the Middle and appeared in films including Big Fat Liar, Deuces Wild, Agent Cody Banks and Racing Stripes. He stepped away from entertainment in 2006 to focus on professional racing. He competed in Formula BMW USA and then in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009. His 2009 season ended with an injury that required multiple surgeries.

At the time, he was fourth in the championship standings with two races remaining. In 2024, Muniz ran 38 races in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts series and 38 races in the trucks series. Over the last three years, he has competed in 117 trucks series races. His lone top-10 finish at Daytona came in 2025.

The practice crash happened at the same track where he has raced in the trucks series in recent years. The Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic was set for Wednesday night at Daytona's road course. It was organized as a benefit race supporting military and veteran communities through the Proud to Honor Fund. Muniz said he was disappointed to miss the event.

He had been looking forward to honoring veterans and racing against the other drivers in the field.