Malaysia Palace Defends Najib Razak Pardon Order

Malaysia's National Palace insists the royal pardon allowing former PM Najib Razak to serve his sentence at home must be respected, rejecting Attorney-General legal challenges.

The National Palace of Malaysia issued a firm statement on Saturday defending the royal decision to grant former Prime Minister Najib Razak a conditional pardon. The palace emphasized that the sovereign command allowing the imprisoned politician to serve his prison term under house arrest is clear, explicit, and devoid of ambiguity.

Royal Pardon Implementation Dispute

Najib Razak was released from prison on Friday after his political party paid a 50 million ringgit fine, equivalent to $12.3 million, as mandated by the terms of the royal pardon. However, he was returned to custody just hours later following an immediate intervention by the Attorney-General office, creating a brief period of legal uncertainty regarding the execution of the King's decree.

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Legal Ambiguities and Judicial Review

The Attorney-General office cited specific legal ambiguities within the house arrest order as the primary reason for the detention. Officials raised concerns over how the pardon interacts with the consecutive 15-year prison sentence imposed on Najib Razak in December 2025. This subsequent sentence relates to corruption and money laundering charges in a second major trial tied to the 1MDB scandal, a case in which he is currently appealing.

Historical Context of 1MDB Scandal

The legal battles stem from the massive 1MDB development fund established by Najib Razak shortly after he assumed office in 2009. Investigators have determined that at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the sovereign wealth fund and laundered by associates through complex layers of bank accounts located in the United States and other international jurisdictions.

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Previous Convictions and Financial Penalties

Before this latest legal development, Najib Razak was already in prison and had been fined 210 million ringgit, roughly $51.5 million, in 2020. That conviction involved charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering concerning 42 million ringgit, approximately $10.3 million, which was channeled into his personal bank accounts from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Political Influence and Future Implications

King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar previously granted the conditional pardon that paved the way for house arrest until August 23, 2028, provided the fine was settled. Despite his multiple convictions, Najib Razak continues to wield significant influence within the United Malays National Organisation, which is now part of the ruling coalition government.

Palace Stance on Sovereign Authority

The National Palace stated that all conditions attached to the conditional pardon had been fulfilled and that the royal prerogative of pardon must be respected without delay. The statement warned that any arguments challenging the order would constitute disobeying the direct command of the King, insisting there should be no prolonged uncertainty over the implementation of the sovereign decision.