Malaysia enforces age limits on social media accounts for users under sixteen

New Malaysian rules require major platforms to verify age and block under sixteen accounts, sparking debate over effectiveness, parental roles and potential privacy issues.

Malaysia has started to enforce new rules that forbid children younger than sixteen from opening social media accounts, joining a worldwide push to tighten online safety for young users.

The regulation applies to platforms with at least eight million users, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and requires them to install age verification systems and block any account creation by persons under sixteen. The Communications and Multimedia Commission said the verification process for existing accounts will be introduced gradually over the next six months.

Once an account is identified as belonging to a user under sixteen, the person will be given thirty days to download or transfer their data, including photos and videos, before any restrictions, suspensions or further actions are taken. Companies that do not comply may face fines of up to ten million ringgit, roughly two point five million US dollars. Parents whose children manage to evade the law will not be penalised.

The government says the measures are intended to shield children from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform features that encourage excessive use. Similar age based restrictions have been introduced or announced in Australia Brazil and Indonesia, while Britain France Spain Denmark Thailand and South Korea are also studying comparable approaches. Officials say the steps strengthen child protection online and give parents greater reassurance as digital risks become more complex.

Platforms must improve user safety discourage excessive use and take action against underage accounts and harmful material. Meta's Southeast Asia public policy director warned in April that a blanket ban could backfire by driving teenagers to unregulated corners of the internet. Meta has introduced teen accounts for users under eighteen that limit contact screen time and exposure to inappropriate material.

The curbs arrive as governments feel increasing pressure to address concerns about social media's impact on children's mental health and safety. In March a US jury ordered Meta and YouTube to pay millions in damages in a case alleging that platform design contributed to harm suffered by a young user. In Kuala Lumpur parents Saravanan Ganasan and Jayaradha Veerasamy, whose children are twelve and fifteen, support the new rules.

They have already banned their kids from social media, believing minors lack the psychological capacity to cope with it. The family keeps devices out of bedrooms limits screen time to common areas and does not allow the son to lock his phone with a password. The fifteen year old says he would become addicted if given full freedom and views social media as a luxury rather than a necessity.

The restrictions have pushed the children to develop offline skills; the son reads books in a backyard mango tree and repairs household appliances while his sister cooks and does crafts. The mother says boredom can be beneficial because it encourages creative thinking.

In contrast a resident of Cheras, Shaun Hew, feels the restrictions go too far. He believes social media can be a productive outlet when properly supervised; his eleven year old son uses it to learn cooking and his fourteen year old daughter uses YouTube for exam revision. Hew worries a sudden cutoff could lead teenagers to rebel and seek unregulated ways to bypass blocks.

Critics argue the policy could raise data privacy concerns and expand state surveillance because it requires a government ID for verification. A social science lecturer at Monash University noted that similar restrictions elsewhere have not consistently proven effective. The lack of penalties for parents creates a major loophole that could allow families to circumvent the law by creating accounts for their children, undermining the intended impact of the regulation





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Malaysia Social Media Ban Underage Users Online Safety Age Verification

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