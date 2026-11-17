Malaysia and France announce a strategic rare earths mining and processing joint venture set to begin in early 2027, elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership with a focus on defense and technology.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have officially elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, anchored by a new joint rare earths mining and processing venture. The two leaders announced this significant development during a joint news conference held at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the global supply chain for critical minerals, aiming to secure essential resources for high-tech and defense industries.

Rare Earths Project Timeline and Structure

The joint venture, involving the French firm Carester and the Malaysian company Malaco Mining Sendirian Berhad, is scheduled to commence operations in early 2027. The project encompasses the complete lifecycle of rare earth elements within Malaysia, including extraction and local processing. French President Macron confirmed that the arrangement includes reserved volumes and processing capacity, with the specific possibility of conducting refining activities in France to support the broader value chain.

Also read IIHF Confirms Russia Excluded from 2027 World Junior Championships

This operational framework reflects a dual strategy where Malaysia seeks to build domestic processing capabilities while France aims to diversify its supply of critical minerals. These resources are vital for a wide array of products, including electric vehicles, electronics, renewable energy systems, and defense industries. The structure allows for a collaborative approach where raw materials are processed locally before potentially moving to France for final refining steps.

Policy Shifts and Stakeholder Commitments

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted a significant policy deviation to facilitate this partnership, noting that Malaysia has made an exception to its standard practice against exporting raw rare earth minerals. This exception is granted specifically in exchange for deep collaboration with France in developing the domestic rare earths industry. Anwar emphasized that this move demonstrates how resource-rich nations can partner with foreign entities while securing technology transfer, workforce training, and industrial expertise.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister stated that the agreement was accepted because France committed to processing the materials and working alongside Malaysian entities as a unified team. This approach underscores a shift from simple resource extraction to a more integrated industrial partnership. The collaboration is designed to ensure that Malaysia retains significant value from its natural resources while gaining access to advanced processing technologies and skilled labor development programs.

Broader Strategic Cooperation in Defense and Tech

Beyond rare earths, the strategic partnership encompasses extensive cooperation in defense, energy, semiconductors, and digital connectivity. French President Macron outlined plans for a new defense industrial roadmap, including support for a regional center aimed at countering hybrid threats. Additionally, Malaysia has agreed to procure combat search-and-rescue helicopters from Airbus, signaling a deepening of military and industrial ties between the two nations.

In the technology sector, the partnership extends to high-performance computing through a collaboration between the Malaysian firm SkyeChip and the French company SiPearl. This initiative aims to develop advanced computing platforms that support both nations' technological sovereignty. Macron noted that more than 300 French companies already operate in Malaysia, making France the second-largest European investor in the country. This visit marks the third occasion a French president has visited Malaysia since diplomatic relations were established in 1957.