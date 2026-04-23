Make it Safe Okanagan Conference Focuses on Collaborative Workplace Safety

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC hosted its fourth annual Make it Safe Okanagan conference in Kelowna, drawing nearly 1,700 attendees. The event focused on collaborative safety practices, addressing emerging challenges like robotics and AI, and celebrating a 20% decrease in workplace injuries among alliance members.

The fourth annual Make it Safe Okanagan conference and trade show, hosted by the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC, concluded on Thursday, April 23rd, at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna .

The event drew a substantial crowd of hundreds of attendees, representing a diverse range of industries including manufacturing and food processing, all focused on enhancing workplace health and safety. This year’s conference centered around the theme of ‘safer together,’ emphasizing collaborative efforts to address both traditional and emerging safety challenges within the evolving landscape of modern work.

Wayne Arondus, CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC, highlighted the importance of proactively addressing new risks associated with advancements in technology, such as robotics, collaborative robotics (cobotics), and artificial intelligence (AI). The goal is to equip teams across British Columbia with the knowledge and best practices necessary to navigate these changes and maintain a safe working environment. The conference wasn’t simply about identifying potential hazards; it provided practical tools and strategies for leaders to implement within their organizations.

Sessions covered crucial topics like developing workplace recovery toolkits for physical injury claims, proactive emergency response planning that extends beyond immediate reactions, and techniques for conducting effective safety meetings that yield tangible results. The positive impact of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC’s initiatives is demonstrably reflected in recent statistics. Arondus proudly announced a 20 percent decrease in incident injuries among alliance members, a significant achievement that underscores the effectiveness of their collaborative approach.

While acknowledging that eliminating all workplace injuries is an unrealistic expectation, he expressed satisfaction with the consistent progress made through these annual conferences. The increasing attendance figures over the past four years serve as a testament to the value participants place on the event. Starting with just over 100 attendees across all four conferences in the inaugural year, the event has experienced exponential growth, culminating in nearly 1,700 participants in 2026.

This surge in popularity is attributed to the networking opportunities the conference provides, with attendees recognizing the benefits of sharing knowledge and best practices with their peers. The word-of-mouth referrals and the growing understanding that Make it Safe is an essential event for safety professionals and employers alike have fueled this impressive expansion. The conference fosters a community where individuals can learn from each other’s experiences, discuss challenges, and collectively work towards creating safer workplaces.

The emphasis on practical solutions and actionable strategies ensures that attendees leave equipped to make a real difference within their organizations. The timing of the conference, just five days before the National Day of Mourning on April 28th, added a poignant layer of significance to the event. The Day of Mourning serves as a solemn reminder of the workers who have lost their lives or suffered injuries while on the job.

Make it Safe Okanagan provided a proactive and constructive response to this somber occasion, focusing on preventative measures and fostering a culture of safety that honors the memory of those who have been affected by workplace tragedies. The conference’s commitment to continuous improvement and its dedication to addressing emerging safety challenges demonstrate a proactive approach to protecting workers and preventing future incidents.

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC’s ongoing efforts are crucial in ensuring that British Columbia’s workplaces remain safe, healthy, and productive. The success of Make it Safe Okanagan highlights the power of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a shared commitment to prioritizing the well-being of workers. The event’s continued growth and positive impact are a clear indication that it will remain a vital resource for employers and safety professionals for years to come.

The focus on adapting to new technologies and proactively addressing emerging risks positions the alliance as a leader in workplace safety innovation





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