Makar's Masterclass Fuels Avalanche's Eighth Straight Road Win in Calgary

Cale Makar's immediate impact in his return from injury saw him record three assists, leading the Colorado Avalanche to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames and extending their road winning streak to eight games. MacKinnon scored his 53rd goal to seal the win.

Cale Makar 's triumphant return after a seven-game absence propelled the Colorado Avalanche to their eighth consecutive road victory, a 3-1 triumph over the Calgary Flames . Playing in his hometown, Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, orchestrated the offense, contributing assists to all three of his team's goals.

His impact was immediately felt, drawing high praise from teammate Nathan MacKinnon, who sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his league-leading 53rd of the season. MacKinnon emphasized Makar's status as the world's premier defenseman, highlighting his ability to dictate the game's tempo and execute crucial plays.

Despite being unavailable for post-game interviews due to ongoing medical treatment for an upper-body injury, Makar's influence was a central theme among coaches. Colorado's assistant coach Nolan Pratt, a former NHL defenseman himself, lauded Makar's dynamic playmaking skills, describing him as a player capable of generating opportunities from seemingly nothing. Pratt, sharing coaching duties with Dave Hakstol while head coach Jared Bednar recovers from facial injuries sustained during a puck incident, stressed Makar's unique vision and ability to exploit defensive weaknesses. He pointed to Makar's assist on the game-tying goal as a prime example, where a perfectly timed pass found Artturi Lehkonen for a quick score past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Beyond his offensive prowess, Pratt underscored Makar's comprehensive contributions to the team's penalty kill, even-strength play, and his consistent assignment of defending top opposition lines, reinforcing his standing as one of the world's elite players. Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Makar's exceptional puck handling, deceptive movements, and firm passes as significant challenges for opposing teams. He noted Makar's ability to transition from defense to offense at full speed and his potent wrist shot, which he described as more powerful than many players' slap shots, making him a formidable threat.

The Avalanche, having secured the Presidents' Trophy, are now focused on the upcoming playoffs, though they welcome a few days of rest after a demanding schedule. Colorado, along with Tampa Bay and San Jose, was among the busiest teams, playing 27 games in 51 days since the Olympic break. Key players Brock Nelson and Devon Toews were rested for the Calgary game, and further rest is anticipated for the season finale against the Seattle Kraken.

MacKinnon expressed relief at the approaching end of the regular season, eager to shift focus to the playoffs. The team aims to translate their dominant regular-season performance, including a franchise-best 29-7-5 road record, into postseason success. Their impressive road form, culminating in eight straight wins and a 14-1-0 record in their last 15 away games, mirrors their 2022 Stanley Cup championship run, where they posted a remarkable 9-1 record on the road.

The game-winning goal against Calgary was scored by captain Gabriel Landeskog with under five minutes remaining. The Avalanche are looking to overcome recent playoff disappointments, having suffered two first-round exits and a second-round elimination since their 2022 championship





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche Calgary Flames NHL Hockey Nathan Mackinnon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

League-leading Avalanche not easing up with playoffs around the cornerThe Colorado Avalanche haven’t shown any signs of going into the playoffs on cruise control.

Read more »

League-leading Avalanche not easing up with playoffs around the corner: ‘Winning and losing matters’The Colorado Avalanche haven’t shown any signs of going into the playoffs on cruise control.

Read more »

Calgary housing advocates call on city council to replace citywide rezoning with new planA coalition of housing advocates accused Calgary's mayor of breaking a campaign promise to repeal and replace citywide rezoning with a new plan to build more housing.

Read more »

Lougheed House takes an artistic look at Calgary in ‘Mapping History’ exhibitLougheed House is showcasing the work of 14 local artists through an exhibit called Mapping History: The Calgary Atlas Project.

Read more »

Makar enjoys three-point game against Flames in return to Avalanche lineupCale Makar made an immediate impact Tuesday night in his return after a seven-game absence.

Read more »

Makar shines in return just ahead of playoffs: ‘Obviously, he’s the best defenceman in the world’Cale Makar made an immediate impact Tuesday night in his return after a seven-game absence.

Read more »