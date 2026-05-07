Majority of Canadians Support Age Restrictions for Social Media and AI Chatbots for Children Under 16

A new Leger poll shows that 70% of Canadians support age restrictions for social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and 69% support similar restrictions for AI chatbots like ChatGPT. The survey highlights concerns about the potential negative impact of these technologies on children and teenagers, with over 80% of respondents expressing worries. The Canadian government is considering an online harms bill that could include these restrictions, with most Canadians preferring a federal approach to regulation.

A recent Leger poll reveals that over two-thirds of Canadians support implementing age restrictions on social media and AI chatbots for children under 16. The survey, conducted between May 1 and May 4 with 1,848 respondents, found that 70% of participants favor age limits for platforms like Instagram and TikTok, while 69% support similar restrictions for AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Andrew Enns, Leger’s executive vice-president for Central Canada, noted that concern among Canadians about the potential negative impact of these technologies on children and teenagers is significant, with more than 80% expressing worries about their effects. The poll did not delve into the specific reasons behind these concerns, but Enns suggested that recent legal rulings in the U.S. holding Meta and Google accountable for harm to children, as well as the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

, where the shooter’s use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT was questioned, may have influenced public opinion. Globally, the idea of age restrictions for social media has gained traction since Australia became the first country to enforce such a ban in December. Interestingly, parents of children under 16 were slightly less supportive of these measures, with 27% opposing them compared to 20% of those without children in that age group.

The Canadian government is considering an online harms bill that could include age restrictions for social media, and there is also discussion about extending these restrictions to AI chatbots. Culture Minister Marc Miller, who is leading the effort on the bill, emphasized that regulating social media falls under federal jurisdiction, responding to Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s announcement that his province would move to ban children from using social media and AI chatbots.

Enns advised Miller that the poll indicates strong public concern about both social media and AI chatbots, with a preference for a national approach to regulation. The majority of respondents, 55%, believe the federal government should be responsible for regulating access to social media, while 24% think it should be a provincial decision, and 21% were unsure.

However, skepticism remains about the ability of social media and AI companies to enforce such bans effectively, with 60% of respondents expressing a lack of confidence in their ability to implement age verification and enforcement measures. Additionally, nearly 40% of respondents expressed concern that banning youth from using AI chatbots could limit their access to valuable tools for learning, communication, and creativity





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