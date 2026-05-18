Major Success at Flyers Goalposts for Vladar, but Should He Make Sense to Extend?

After being brought in for a woeful goaltending situation, Dan Vladar, the career backup with limited previous experience, had a significant impact with his performances throughout the season and in the playoffs. The Flyers are considering extending his contract to secure his future. However, there are still negotiations to be made, taking into account factors such as save percentage, roster positions, age, and experience.

Credit: © Kyle Ross-Imagn Images During his end-of-season media availability last week, goaltender Dan Vladar didn’t hide the fact he would be more than happy to sign an extension with the Flyers.

Vladar, 28, inked a two-year, $6.7-million contract with the Flyers last July. He is eligible for an extension this year, and the signing of Vladar raised some eyebrows due to his career backup status and limited previous experience. The significant success of Vladar during the season, as the Flyers' MVP with a .906 save percentage and a dominant presence during the playoffs, led the Flyers to consider extending him.

Considering goaltender contracts signed over the last calendar year, four comparable players are recognized as age and stats wise. Among them, Demko's three-year contract ($8.5 million AAV) is the most comparable in terms of save percentage and roster position. Gustavsson's age (27 years old, less than a year younger) and .904 SV% appear to be the best match for Vladar over the last 12 months, with additional experience and slightly better numbers throughout his career.

The Flyers are comfortable going five years with Vladar if it 'makes sense', while sources suggest an AAV slightly south of $6 million would be suitable for Vladar on a five-year term. Sources also mention Demko's contract as an alternative if Vladar wants a higher AAV. The team is still unsure about backup Samuel Ersson and may look at options like Woll of the Maple Leafs.

Woll, who turns 28 this July, is in a three-goaltender situation in Toronto along with Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby. Woll finished the season with a .899 SV% in 39 games played and has a career SV% of .906. With all of them needing to clear waivers, one is likely to be dealt in the summer. Woll carries an AAV of a little more than $3.66 million and is under contract for two more seasons





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