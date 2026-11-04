LeBlanc Refuses to Name Private Companies with Staff at Major Projects Office

Internal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc told a joint parliamentary committee that names of private sector companies with employees at the Major Projects Office shouldn't be public, citing secondment program norms. The MPO supports 18 projects representing 200,000 jobs and over $190 billion in investment.

Internal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said names of private sector companies with employees working at the Major Projects Office should not be publicly released. He argued that revealing them could cast aspersions on companies and individuals who step up to serve their country.

Major Projects Office Names Will Not Be Released

LeBlanc made the comments Tuesday at a joint parliamentary committee meeting. His remarks followed office CEO Dawn Farrell indicating she would not provide names or company names of MPO employees from the private sector. LeBlanc said the secondment program is a well-worn path dating back to 1971, when former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau had sideburns.

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He said it is important not to cast aspersions on either the companies or the individuals participating in something that has existed for well over 50 years. He joked about the program's age, noting the sideburns reference to Trudeau. LeBlanc committed to providing the joint committee with the total number of private sector employees seconded to the Major Projects Office, known as the MPO.

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He also said he would provide the number of times conflict-of-interest screens have been used for these seconded employees. Both LeBlanc and Farrell said about one-third of MPO employees are not federal public servants. They cautioned that not every one of those employees are part of the private sector, noting the group also includes staff from provincial governments. Other staff come from the transportation, electricity and financial services sectors.

Conservative MP Connie Cody asked several questions around conflict-of-interest screens. She said she believes Canadians deserve the assurance that these employees are not helping to advance projects that their companies are invested in, and that they are not working against projects that their competitors are working on. Cody added that if the committee cannot be told what companies these borrowed employees come from or how their screens are applied, then how can Canadians possibly have that assurance.

Farrell and LeBlanc told Cody they are confident MPO staff have no personal investments in the projects they are working on. LeBlanc pointed out all MPO employees are covered by Treasury Board guidelines, including post-employment restrictions. Farrell defended the program, saying it is extremely valuable to have both private sector and public sector experience in all of the work that they do.

Building Canada Act And 18 Major Projects

The pair was testifying at a special joint committee of both senators and members of Parliament, looking at how the government exercises powers under the Building Canada Act, enacted last year. In his opening statements, LeBlanc said the MPO is supporting 18 projects and 10 strategies across the country. He said that work represents 200,000 jobs and more than $190 billion in new investment.

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Later, in response to a question about the status of the Crawford nickel mine project in northern Ontario, Farrell cautioned that not all projects end up listed as in the national interest. She said that happens only in exceptional cases. Farrell said of the 18 projects, six have gone into the final investment decisions and construction stage. She said another six are likely to be under construction and in final investment decisions in the next two years.

She said that will be about 12 of the 18, and some will not make it across the line, and they will not go anywhere. Neither Farrell nor LeBlanc would answer questions on the specific cost of the Pacific Link pipeline project. Scotiabank has estimated the cost could be as high as $65.6 billion. LeBlanc said Farrell has assured him higher private-sector estimates are not reliable in the sense that that ongoing work is being done now.

Pacific Link Pipeline Cost And Barriers

He said he could not nail down a specific cost to taxpayers. The government's official estimate pegs the pipeline at between $35.2 billion and $43.7 billion. Farrell was also asked about the obstacles to faster progress she is seeing in her role. She said she thinks the barriers are the disbelief that we in Canada can do it well, can do it right, and can do it once.

She said the current barrier she sees is people being comfortable taking a long time, you know, taking years to make decisions. She said the reality is technology and the goodwill of the participants to put the processes in parallel and get the same performance.