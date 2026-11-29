A key OPEC+ subgroup met by videoconference and issued a statement warning that attacks on energy infrastructure and disruption of maritime routes increase market volatility, but did not announce any changes to production targets.

A key subgroup of OPEC+ ended its latest meeting without disclosing production targets for 2027 or any agreements to alter output in the coming months.

OPEC Plus Subgroup Addresses Energy Security

The subgroup includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. It coordinates voluntary changes in oil production beyond targets agreed to by the broader alliance. Representatives met by videoconference on Sunday. In a statement afterward, the group said it was concerned by attacks on energy infrastructure and other actions affecting the world's oil supply, including disruption of international maritime routes.

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The statement did not cite specific attacks. It said any actions undermining energy supply security, whether through attacks on infrastructure or disruption of international maritime routes, increase market volatility and weaken collective efforts to support market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers and the global economy. The subgroup also noted that shipping and insurance costs remain at unprecedented levels, placing additional inflationary pressures on the global economy.

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The participating countries did not disclose any agreements to alter production targets for the coming months. The countries will continue to monitor the situation and engage with affected governments, the group said in a Sunday news release. At least one member nation, Iraq, has signaled that it wants more production leeway. Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair told reporters on Friday that the country was negotiating with OPEC to raise Iraq's production ceiling, Bloomberg reported.

Global Oil Prices Swing Amid Conflict

Sunday's meeting came as global energy markets remain unsettled. The U.S. is now in its 10th month of a conflict, and Russia's drawn-out war with Ukraine has caused turmoil in global energy markets this year. Oil prices have swung sharply. Prices have traded between $72 and $114 since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28.

On Friday, prices stood at about a barrel, according to the current article, which appears to contain an incomplete price figure. The OPEC logo is seen outside the organization's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, in a file photo from March 3, 2022. The subgroup's statement reflects ongoing concern about supply security but leaves its production plans for 2027 undisclosed. The group said it would continue to monitor the situation and engage with affected governments.