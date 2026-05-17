Major News Topics For June 18, 2022

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A 'wave' of ticks is headed for Ontario . Here's what 1 scientist says you can do to protect yourself and your pets this summer. Alberta teachers gather in Calgary for weekend meetings to talk budget, classroom safety and policy O-Train Line 1 service suspended Saturday hours after Line 4 halted over 'staffing issue' You have to work it out: Premier Danielle Smith says signing MOU shows that she is pro-federalist Forest fires affecting travel in northwestern Ont.

Impaired Northern Ont. driver on Highway 400 and 11 arrested after continuing past traffic stop: OPP I started to feel better: Manitoba man with aggressive form of cancer given extra time, at a significant cost Politics China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected Entertainment Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship Climate & Environment Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend. Emory physicist takes science out of the lab and onto the playgroun





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Tick Ontario Albertan Teachers MOU Hockey World Championship Forest Fires Climate Change

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