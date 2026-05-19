Major new study reveals Quebec's eating habits, trends in snacks and food consumption.

A study led by professor Benoît Lamarche from the Agriculture and Food Science Faculty at Université Laval highlights Quebecers' eating habits, common snacks, and food habits.

Cheese is a common fixture of nearly every meal eaten in Quebec , according to a major new study funded by the Quebec government. The study, led by professor Benoît Lamarche from the Agriculture and Food Science Faculty at Université Laval, collected data from nearly 7,000 participants over several years.

The study found that four common snacks among Quebecers are apples, potato chips, cheese, and bananas. Cheese is particularly frequent in meals. The research also highlighted the top three vegetables most commonly consumed: Onions, tomatoes, and carrots. Berries, especially strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, are the most consumed fruits.

Bread contributes almost as much sodium to daily diet as seasonings and sauces, and saturated fat consumption is lower than recommended. Only 36 percent of adults consume at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day, below the target set by Quebec government guidelines. The new report will help inform government policies and strategies to promote healthier eating





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Quebec Eating Habits Snacks Cheese Healthy Eating Government Initiatives Nutrition And Health Dietary Patterns Saturated Fat Sodium Vegetables Fruits Bread

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