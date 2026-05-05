Major Mixed-Use Developments Planned Across Canada

Several large-scale mixed-use developments are planned or underway in Scarborough, Toronto, and New Westminster, encompassing residential, commercial, and community spaces. These projects represent significant investments in urban revitalization and sustainable development.

Significant construction and redevelopment projects are underway and planned across Canada , signaling robust activity in the commercial and residential sectors. In Scarborough, Ontario , a massive mixed-use development is planned, encompassing 4,380,000 square feet of space spread across a 45-story building.

This ambitious project will include approximately 5,000 residential units, 91,000 square feet dedicated to office space, 255,000 square feet for retail, and a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse and community center. The development will involve the phased redevelopment of the existing Agincourt Mall site, incorporating ten towers ranging from 20 to 45 stories. Beyond the core structures, the plan allocates around 190,000 square feet to open space, including greenway linkages, public squares, and private recreational areas.

This project represents a substantial investment in the Scarborough community, aiming to create a vibrant and integrated urban environment. The scale of the development suggests a long-term commitment to the area and a belief in its future growth potential. The inclusion of diverse elements – residential, commercial, and community spaces – indicates a holistic approach to urban planning, designed to meet the needs of a wide range of residents and businesses.

The phased approach to redevelopment minimizes disruption to existing businesses and residents while allowing for a gradual transition to the new mixed-use environment. The emphasis on open space and green infrastructure further enhances the quality of life for future occupants and contributes to the overall sustainability of the project. Further east, in Toronto, another large-scale mixed-use development is in the works, covering 2,200,000 square feet across 14 stories.

This project will feature 2,957 residential units, 121,800 square feet of retail space, and a substantial 1,156,800 square feet of office space. In addition to new construction, the plan includes the renovation of an existing 1,281,900-square-foot industrial facility, demonstrating a commitment to repurposing existing infrastructure. This development is strategically located in the northern quadrant of the Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West intersection, utilizing the 370-acre former Downsview Airport lands.

The revitalization of this area promises to transform a previously underutilized space into a thriving hub of activity. The combination of residential, retail, and office components creates a self-contained ecosystem, reducing the need for residents to commute long distances for work or amenities. The renovation of the industrial facility adds another layer of complexity and sustainability to the project, showcasing a responsible approach to urban development.

The strategic location near major transportation arteries ensures easy access for residents and businesses alike. The project’s overall design aims to create a dynamic and engaging environment that fosters innovation and economic growth. The integration of various land uses promotes a sense of community and enhances the overall quality of life for those who live and work in the area. Moving westward, New Westminster, British Columbia, is set to benefit from a 4,200,000-square-foot mixed-use development rising 35 stories above grade.

This project will deliver 4,700 residential units, 150,000 square feet of retail space, a 35,000-square-foot clubhouse and community center, and 750,000 square feet of office space. The development also incorporates recreational amenities such as a playground, park, athletic field, and a parking garage. This comprehensive project is designed to cater to a diverse range of needs, providing residents with convenient access to housing, shopping, work, and leisure activities.

The inclusion of a community center underscores the developer’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community. The provision of ample parking addresses a common concern in urban areas, ensuring convenient access for residents and visitors. The integration of green spaces, such as the playground, park, and athletic field, enhances the quality of life and promotes a healthy lifestyle. The scale of the development suggests a significant investment in the New Westminster community and a belief in its long-term potential.

The project’s design aims to create a vibrant and sustainable urban environment that meets the evolving needs of its residents. The combination of residential, commercial, and recreational elements creates a dynamic and engaging atmosphere that attracts residents and businesses alike. The overall impact of this development is expected to be substantial, contributing to the economic growth and revitalization of the New Westminster area





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Construction Mixed-Use Development Residential Commercial Retail Office Space Community Center Urban Development Canada Ontario British Columbia Redevelopment Infrastructure Investment

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