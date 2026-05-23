Major Leaguer Yohendrick Pinango Mentions 'Hopeful' Streak in 2026 and Big-League Debut Experiences

Yohendrick Pinango, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, talked about his hopeful streak in 2026 and shared his experiences from his major-league debut, reminiscing about his home run jacket and his impressive visit to the House that Ruth Built.

Yohendrick Pinango , a Blue Jays minor leaguer, had the thrill of a lifetime last month when he was called up from Triple-A Buffalo after his teammate Nathan Lukes got injured.

He has been patiently climbing the ladder through multiple stints with Double-A New Hampshire and Buffalo, and his impressive performance in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2025 opened a few eyes. Pinango entered the big leagues with a batting average of .288 and has shown his aggressive swing during his first 20 games, striking out in many situations. Toronto's manager Schneider praised Pinango's ability to command the strike zone.

The team is currently in third place in the American League East with a record of 23-27 after returning from a road trip against Detroit and New York Yankees. Pinango has also had impressive moments, like his first big-league homer against the Tigers, which he values as a significant experience. He also had an impressive visit to the House that Ruth Built, the famous Yankee Stadium, on his return home





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Yohendrick Pinango Blue Jays Triple-A Buffalo Nathan Lukes Houston Astros Venezuela Double-A New Hampshire Venezuelan Winter League Major Leagues Strike Zone Home Run Jacket House That Ruth Built

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