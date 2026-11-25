Major League Baseball filed a 38-page complaint in Manhattan federal court seeking a declaratory judgment that a lockout is legal and to head off union decertification or antitrust challenges. The union called the lawsuit frivolous as the Dec. 1 CBA deadline nears.

Major League Baseball sued its players' association in federal court in New York on Wednesday, asking that its contemplated lockout next week be declared legal and trying to head off any attempt by the union to decertify and challenge the work stoppage with an antitrust case.

MLB Files Lawsuit Against Players Association

The 38-page complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. It names the Major League Baseball Players Association and the eight players on the union's executive subcommittee, including record-setting pitcher Tarik Skubal. MLB and the corporate entities owning its 30 teams brought the action. The league said it wants to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement at the bargaining table, where federal law says it belongs.

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"MLB brings this action to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement ('CBA') at the bargaining table, where federal law says it belongs," the lawsuit states. "MLB has a reasonable and imminent fear that the Union will attempt to use the threat of antitrust liability to derail the collective bargaining process altogether in favor of antitrust litigation," the suit adds. Baseball's five-year labour contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1.

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Owners are expected to immediately impose a lockout, which would be the sport's 10th work stoppage since 1972. Team owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since 1994. Players fought off that proposal with a 7 1/2-month strike that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years. Owners asked for a declaratory judgment determining a lockout does not violate antitrust laws and does not amount to an unreasonable restraint of trade.

Leagues Seek Ruling on Federal Jurisdiction

They also asked for a ruling that federal courts lack jurisdiction to enjoin a lockout. Additionally, MLB requested an order that the players be defined as a legal class, which if granted could block individual lawsuits. The union responded sharply to the filing.

"The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous," the union said in a statement. "We will respond appropriately, but MLB's decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing. " Among the lawyers representing MLB are former Solicitor General Paul D. Clement and Keker, Van Nest & Peters. That firm previously worked on behalf of the union in litigation against government seizure of drug tests.

Separately, MLB has proposed drastic changes to players, including a shorter regular season. The league's lawsuit and the union's response come as the CBA deadline approaches with no new agreement in place. The dispute remains active in federal court in Manhattan as the Dec. 1 deadline nears, with the league seeking to preempt antitrust challenges and the union calling the move disappointing.