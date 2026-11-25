Major League Baseball filed a 38-page federal lawsuit against its players' union, asking a court to declare a planned lockout legal and block any antitrust challenge before the Dec. 1 contract expiration.

Major League Baseball sued its players' association in federal court in New York on Wednesday, asking that its contemplated lockout next week be declared legal and trying to head off any attempt for the union to decertify and challenge the work stoppage with an antitrust case.

MLB Sues Players Association to Block Lockout Challenge

In a 38-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, MLB and the corporate entities owning its 30 teams sued the Major League Baseball Players Association and the eight players on the union's executive subcommittee, including record-setting pitcher Tarik Skubal. The lawsuit states that MLB brought the action to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement at the bargaining table, where federal law says it belongs.

Also read MLB sues MLBPA days before possible lockout; union calls lawsuit 'incredibly disappointing'

MLB added that it has a reasonable and imminent fear that the union will attempt to use the threat of antitrust liability to derail the collective bargaining process altogether in favor of antitrust litigation. Baseball's five-year labor contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1 and owners are expected to immediately impose a lockout, which would be the sport's 10th work stoppage since 1972.

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Owners Seek Declaratory Judgment on Salary Cap And Lockout

Owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since 1994, when players fought off the proposal with a 7 1/2-month strike that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years. MLB requested a declaratory judgment determining that a lockout does not violate antitrust laws and does not amount to an unreasonable restraint of trade.

Owners also asked for a ruling that federal courts lack jurisdiction to enjoin a lockout and for an order that the players be defined as a legal class, which if granted could block individual lawsuits. The union responded firmly, saying in a statement that the lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous.

Union Condemns MLB Court Action As Frivolous And Disappointing

The union added that it will respond appropriately, but that MLB's decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing. Among the lawyers representing MLB are former Solicitor General Paul D. Clement and Keker, Van Nest & Peters, which worked on behalf of the union in litigation against government seizure of drug tests.

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MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said in a statement that today's filing is a defensive measure simply intended to keep the parties at the bargaining table to work towards a new collective bargaining agreement and a full 2027 season. Caplin said MLB believes the union is preparing to follow the playbook its new leadership has used against other major professional sports leagues by pretending to disclaim its status as the players' bargaining representative.

Caplin referred to decertification as a nuclear option, mirroring union head Bruce Meyer's description of the salary cap proposal as a nuclear bomb. MLB commissioner says owners won't compromise on salary cap, leaving sport headed to lockout. Shorter regular season among drastic changes MLB proposes to players.