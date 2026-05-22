Major League Baseball News: Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Pirates, Blue Jays, Braves, Yankees, Rays, Tampa Bay, Cole, Guerrero

This news article covers various updates and highlights in Major League Baseball, including the Cleveland Guardians' win streak, the Detroit Tigers' losing streak, the Pirates' road series win, the Blue Jays' win, the Braves' strong start, the Yankees' split series, the Rays' lead in the AL East, and Cole's return to the mound.

Cleveland Guardians ' Patrick Bailey celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Detroit.

Cleveland has won nine of its last 10 games, while the Tigers have lost six straight and 14 of their last 16. The Guardians scored a pair of two-out runs in the third. Rocchio and Schneemann hit back-to-back doubles to right field for the first run. Ramirez brought in Schneemann with a single.

Detroit loaded the bases in the first inning. Cantillo then settled in, allowing only a single and two walks before he departed. Griffin went 6 for 13 in the series and improved to 13 for 33 during his streak. The Pirates won their fourth consecutive road series against National League Central opponents.

Lowe, who also singled, hit a 3-2 fastball that bounced off the top of the wall just inside the left-field foul pole in the first inning. It was the sixth inside-the-park homer in the big leagues this season. It was just the third one ever hit at Busch Stadium. A two-out home run by Iván Herrera in the third inning tied the score at 1-1.

Herrera also scored in the eighth on a single by. earned his first victory as a starter this season, and New York beat Washington to earn a four-game series split. New York avoided its first three-game skid since April 24-26 in winning for the seventh time in 10 games. Washington slipped to 25-26 and failed to move above .500 this deep into a season for the first time since it was 40-39 on July 1, 2021.

Peterson (3-4) escaped early trouble against the Nationals, who entered the game averaging a MLB-leading 5.58 runs. He escaped a bases-loaded threat in the first and worked out of a two-on jam in the second. Washington had two runners in scoring position with no outs in the fifth, but managed only an RBI groundout by Andrés Chaparro.

Peterson, making his first start since an April 29 loss to Washington, allowed one run and four hits in five innings while striking out three. The 30-year-old left-hander, who is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in a bulk relief role, lowered his ERA as a starter from 8.10 to 6.99.

‘s bloop double to open the ninth, but retired the next three batters for his seventh save in eight chances. (2-0) had a season-high nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as the Braves continued their strong start to the season, taking three of four at Miami for their 14th win in 16 series.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits, including an RBI single that put the Braves ahead 5-2 in the fifth, before exiting in the sixth as a precaution because of left thumb pain. Springer hit his second homer of the series and gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning by sending a 2-2 slider from Cole returned from reconstructive elbow surgery in the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay.

New York dropped 4 1/2 games behind the Rays in the AL East. Guerrero walked in his first two plate appearances and singled in the fifth. He stole second in the first and scored on a single by Miles, a Rule 5 draft pick who allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one while throwing a career-high 63 pitches





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