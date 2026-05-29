Major Landslide Closes Trans-Canada Highway Between Revelstoke and Golden; Parks Canada Assists

A significant landslide has closed a 142.8-kilometre section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden, BC. Single-lane alternating traffic is causing major delays as crews respond to the debris field within a national park, involving both provincial and federal authorities.

A significant landslide forced the complete closure of the Trans-Canada Highway ( Highway 1 ) between Revelstoke and Golden , British Columbia , on the evening of Thursday, May 28.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when debris and rock tumbled onto the roadway west of the Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk. Within approximately an hour, authorities had closed the vital transportation artery in both directions, creating a major disruption for travelers and freight movement through a critical corridor of the Canadian Rockies. The specific section of the closure spans from Townley Street in Revelstoke to 11th Street North in Golden, a distance of about 142.8 kilometres.

This highway is a key economic and tourism link, and its closure has immediate and substantial impacts on regional and national travel. By Friday, the situation remained dynamic. DriveBC, the provincial traveler information service, reported that single-lane alternating traffic had been implemented.

However, motorists were warned to expect major delays due to the ongoing cleanup and stabilization operations at the slide site. The complexity of the situation was heightened by the precise location of the landslide. Ceara Kavanagh, speaking for British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation and Transit, clarified that the slide debris fell within the boundaries of either Mount Revelstoke National Park or Glacier National Park.

Consequently, the primary responsibility for assessing the site, ensuring public safety, and managing the immediate environmental impact now rests with Parks Canada, the federal agency. This jurisdictional nuance has added a layer of coordination between provincial and federal authorities in the emergency response. The long-term implications for travel and the local economy are now a central concern. The Trans-Canada Highway is the main artery for cross-country traffic and for the movement of goods, particularly through the Rocky Mountain region.

A closure of this magnitude and duration disrupts supply chains, forces lengthy detours for commercial trucking and tourists, and impacts businesses in the Revelstoke and Golden regions that rely on through-traffic. While crews work to clear the debris and engineers assess the stability of the slope above the highway, travelers are being urged to plan accordingly, seek alternate routes, and remain patient.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in mountainous terrain to geological events and the complex intergovernmental response required to manage such emergencies. Updates from both DriveBC and Parks Canada will be essential for the thousands affected by this closure. The full restoration of safe, two-way traffic depends on the completion of debris removal, a geotechnical assessment to ensure no further movement is possible, and any necessary repairs to the highway surface.

The involvement of Parks Canada suggests the slide area may have sensitive ecological features, which could influence the methods and timeline for remediation. For now, the public is advised to avoid the area if possible and to monitor official channels for the latest information on reopening efforts and potential detour routes through other mountain passes, which themselves may be experiencing increased volume and congestion





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Landslide Trans-Canada Highway Revelstoke Golden British Columbia Highway 1 Closure Parks Canada Mount Revelstoke National Park Glacier National Park Drivebc Traffic Delays Debris Mountain Transportation

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