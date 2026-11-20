Toronto and the TTC will begin major watermain and streetcar track work on King Street West next week, with lane reductions, intersection closures and streetcar diversions continuing through 2027.

Major construction work along Toronto's busy King Street West is set to begin next week, with lane reductions, intersection closures and streetcar diversions expected to continue through 2027.

The City of Toronto and the TTC announced the work will involve replacing aging watermains and renewing streetcar tracks along several sections of King Street West as part of a multi-year infrastructure renewal program. The construction will be completed in phases to help minimize disruptions while critical watermain and streetcar infrastructure is renewed, officials noted in a news release. The work is scheduled across five separate sections of the corridor.

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Construction Timelines For King Street West Sections

Dufferin Street to Close Avenue will see construction from Nov. 23 until fall 2027. Spadina Avenue to Portland Street is scheduled as early as December 2026 to summer 2027. Bathurst Street to Shaw Street will run from spring to late 2027. The King Street West and York Street intersection is set for summer 2027.

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Charlotte Street to University Avenue will be worked on from fall to winter 2027. During watermain replacement work, construction will generally maintain one lane of traffic between Dufferin Street and Close Avenue, and between Spadina Avenue and Portland Street. During the streetcar track renewal, officials also emphasize that one lane of traffic will remain open in one direction through the work zone. Residents are advised that access to side streets, businesses and properties will be maintained.

Streetcar Diversion And Traffic Changes During Construction

The city says accessible pedestrian routes will remain available throughout the construction period. Transit riders will also face several changes during the construction period. Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, 504 and 304 King streetcars will divert along Queen Street West between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue. As early as December, the diversion will be extended east to Spadina Avenue, with streetcars travelling along Queen Street between Spadina Avenue and Roncesvalles Avenue.

The city and TTC say they will use traffic signal adjustments, traffic control personnel, construction signage and ongoing monitoring to help keep people moving through the area.