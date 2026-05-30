Major Events from Fire Disaster to Scientific Discoveries and Consumer Trends

This news covers a severe fire in Crystal Beach, a Federal Court backlog tied to automation, pressure on Ottawa over emissions policy, a cleared hantavirus ship, the passing of Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas, a humpback whale distance record, a volcanic eruption's potential climate solution, and several consumer product reviews and shopping deals.

A two-alarm fire caused severe damage to a home in Crystal Beach, leaving the structure heavily impacted. Immigration lawyers have pointed to automation as a key factor contributing to a massive backlog in the Federal Court system.

Meanwhile, the federal government is facing growing pressure to demonstrate the effects of its policy changes on national emissions levels. In maritime health news, Dutch authorities have cleared a ship previously linked to a hantavirus outbreak, allowing it to set sail once again. The film world mourns the loss of Marcia Lucas, an Oscar-winning editor renowned for her work on the original Star Wars trilogy. Scientific observations show that humpback whales have set a new distance record during migration.

Researchers also suggest that a recent violent volcanic eruption may have provided insights into a new method for addressing a powerful greenhouse gas. On the consumer front, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner has transformed a user's scalp and hair health after a month of use.

Additionally, a smart laundry basket reportedly resolved a major household disagreement. Budget-conscious shoppers can explore affordable beauty alternatives that mimic high-end products, while limited-time discounts ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale offer opportunities for savings. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists and may receive commissions from affiliate links





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Fire Immigration Automation Federal Court Backlog Ottawa Emissions Policy Hantavirus Ship Marcia Lucas Star Wars Humpback Whale Volcanic Eruption Greenhouse Gas Shampoo Conditioner Beauty Products Discounts Amazon Prime

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