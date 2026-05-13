Major Cities Bid to Host Canada's New Defence Security Resilience Bank

Judy Trinh reports on the race to host Canada's new Defence Security Resilience Bank, as major cities lay out their bids on why they should be chosen. Major cities include Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Judy Trinh reports on the race to host Canada 's new Defence Security Resilience Bank , as major cities lay out their bids on why they should be chosen.

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Canada Defence Security Resilience Bank Major Cities Bids Chosen Calgary Edmonton Toronto Montreal Vancouver

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