Major Changes in Goldman Sachs' Crypto ETF Holdings Amid Market Stress

Goldman Sachs' significant modifications to its crypto ETF possessions have been made in a weak period for the cryptocurrency sector, with digital asset funds experiencing heavy outflows in the week gone by. Despite attracting money inflows for XRP and Solana, some assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have faced outflows.

Goldman Sachs has made major changes to its crypto ETF holdings. While the crypto market faced a weak time with digital asset funds experiencing heavy outflows, Goldman in Q4 2025 held nearly $154 million across XRP products.

It was also the largest known institutional holder of U.S. spot XRP ETFs. ETF positions, including about $690 million in BlackRock's IBIT and around $25 million in Fidelity's Bitcoin fund, have also altered. XRP and Solana still attracted money, with inflows of $67.6 million and $55.1 million, respectively.

However, Bitcoin saw $982 million in outflows, while Ethereum lost $249 million. Total AUM also slipped from $159 billion to $157 billion





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Goldman Sachs Crypto ETF Holdings XRP Products Blackrock's IBIT Fidelity's Bitcoin Fund Bitcoin Outflows Ethereum Outflows XRP Solana Bitcoin Fund IBIT AUM Outflows Inflows

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