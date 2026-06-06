Maine Senate race turns sharply competitive as scandal drags Democratic challenger down

A fresh internal poll shows Democrat Graham Platner tied with incumbent Republican Susan Collins and reveals a surge in unfavorable views following revelations about his private messaging, raising doubts about his lead in a pivotal Senate contest.

In recent weeks the race for the United States Senate seat from Maine has taken on a decidedly volatile character as the Democratic challenger Graham Platner finds himself under a growing barrage of negative press.

A new internal poll released by a consulting firm on behalf of a pro‑Collins political action committee shows the two candidates virtually deadlocked with each at 46 percent of the vote. The same poll also reveals that almost half of respondents view Platner unfavorably, a sharp rise from the twenty nine percent recorded early in the year.

At the same time Platner's net favorability has slipped into negative territory with only forty percent of those surveyed expressing a positive impression and a mere four percent indicating they had never heard of him. These figures come after a series of investigative reports detailed explicit online exchanges that Platner allegedly had with multiple women while he was married, a scandal that dominated headlines and sparked vigorous debate across the political spectrum.

The fallout from those revelations appears to be starting to affect the candidate's standing among voters. The poll asked respondents whether the revelations about Platner's private messaging would influence their willingness to cast a ballot for him. Fifty nine percent said the information would make them less likely to vote for the Democrat while a third said it would have no effect. The remainder either were unsure or said they might actually be more inclined to support him.

Analysts note that internal surveys tend to overstate a candidate's advantage by a few points, and the modest four point margin disclosed by this latest internal poll is considerably smaller than the double digit leads Platplatner enjoyed in public polling earlier in the campaign. The Senate contest in Maine has taken on outsized importance because control of the upper chamber hangs in the balance nationally.

Democrats have been reluctant to abandon Platner despite the mounting controversy because his lead, however tenuous, keeps the party in a position to potentially flip a seat that has been held by Republican incumbent Susan Collins for decades. The strategic calculus is further complicated by the fact that Collins, a long‑standing figure in Maine politics, has historically been able to tighten margins in the face of strong Democratic challengers, as demonstrated in her 2020 reelection where she overcame a persistent poll deficit against Sara Gideon to win by over eight points.

If the negative narrative continues to erode Platner's support, the race could become one of the most competitive Senate battles of the cycle. Collins and her allies are already mobilising resources to press the advantage, while the Democratic establishment is scrambling to salvage the candidacy by emphasizing policy positions and attempting to distance the campaign from the personal scandals.

Voters will head to the polls in the state primary on Tuesday, and the results will likely offer the first clear indication of whether the recent revelations have fundamentally shifted the electorate's preferences or whether Platner's earlier momentum can withstand the onslaught. The outcome will have implications far beyond Maine, shaping the strategic approach of both parties as they navigate a tightly contested Senate map ahead of the November elections





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Maine Senate Graham Platner Susan Collins Polling Controversy Senate Control

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Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faces Scrutiny Over Past but Receives Support in MaineGraham Platner, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, addressed allegations regarding his past behavior toward women during a campaign event. Despite reports of sexually explicit messages and an accusation of physical assault, Platner declared that voters would stand by him. The event, held in a coastal resort town ahead of the primary, saw a standing ovation from the crowd. Supporters emphasized redemption and the importance of defeating incumbent Susan Collins. Platner is now the sole Democratic contender after Governor Janet Mills suspended her campaign.

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