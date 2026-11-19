David and Sara LeBlanc sued Ogunquit, Maine, alleging the town's sign code violates their First Amendment rights by treating their daughter's roughly 6-foot-tall tin roosters as advertising for their restaurant. The town imposed fines and a disability variance requiring the roosters be attached to a railing before the couple removed them.

A Maine couple has sued the town of Ogunquit over fines tied to a display of tin roosters honoring their autistic daughter, alleging the town's sign code violates their First Amendment rights.

David and Sara LeBlanc filed the lawsuit this week, arguing the town wrongly treated the roughly 6-foot-tall (1.8 meters) metal ornaments as advertising for their nearby restaurant, the Omelette Factory. The roosters are displayed for their daughter, Pyper, who is autistic and delights in spotting them. The town considers them signs promoting the restaurant, a claim the family disputes. The roosters became a local and global symbol.

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Many of the LeBlancs' original roosters have been adopted by local residents and businesses, and supporters around the world have bought their own to display. Pyper was photographed examining a pair of tin roosters after they were set up at the Hilton Winn Farm in Ogunquit on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, according to an Associated Press photo by Robert F. Bukaty.

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Town Grants Variance After Imposing Fines

After issuing multiple fines, the town granted the couple a disability variance allowing them to keep two roosters, but required that the statues be attached to a railing. More fines followed when the couple declined to build a railing and chained the roosters to two posts instead. They have since removed all of the tin statues, according to the lawsuit. The suit notes that other local businesses display lobster buoys, antique farm equipment and large tiki statues without incurring fines.

David LeBlanc said in a statement that the roosters are a symbol of one thing: how much they love their daughter. He said the town made up an entirely different meaning for them. The lawsuit states that the enforcement is governmental discrimination based on the content of speech and the identity of the speaker, adding that such discrimination is presumptively unconstitutional and the town cannot justify it.

Ogunquit Case Echoes Previous Free Speech Ruling

The case echoes a 2025 dispute in which a judge sided with a bakery owner over a large mural high school students painted on his building. The town of Conway had argued the mural featuring doughnuts and other baked treats was a regulated sign, but the judge found the town infringed on the bakery owner's free speech rights. Ogunquit's town clerk, Christine Murphy, did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Sara LeBlanc said in a statement that every time Pyper spots another rooster in someone's yard, her face lights up. She said the town has embraced her daughter, and that the family wishes the town government would as well. The LeBlancs are seeking relief from the fines and the sign code enforcement. The lawsuit asks the court to address what the family describes as unequal treatment compared with other businesses displaying similar decorations.

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The town has not publicly commented on the pending litigation beyond the clerk not responding to a request for comment. The date of the filing and the amount of fines were not specified in the source material. The lawsuit remains pending, and no ruling has been issued.