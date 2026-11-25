Incoming Maine Governor Hannah Pingree pledges to restore economic ties with Atlantic Canada, criticizing tariffs and seeking stronger cross-border alliances after her January 6 inauguration.

Democrat Hannah Pingree is set to assume the office of Governor of Maine on January 6, 2027, succeeding the current governor Janet Mills. In an interview with CTV News on Tuesday, Pingree outlined her administration's immediate focus on repairing diplomatic and economic relationships with Atlantic Canada. This strategic priority comes in response to recent cross-border tensions and the implementation of tariffs by both the United States and Canada, which she argues are detrimental to regional stability.

Pingree Advocates for Stronger Atlantic Ties

Pingree emphasized her commitment to collaborating closely with the Maritime provinces of Canada. She stated that as governor, she intends to work with Canada as much as possible, particularly with these neighboring regions. Her administration plans to actively advocate to the federal delegation, including members of Congress and the White House, that current trade barriers are harmful. She explicitly argued that these policies are not good for the Maine economy, not good for consumers, and not good for their friends in Canada.

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The incoming governor acknowledged the constitutional limits of her office regarding federal trade policy. She recognized that the federal response to Canadian trade tensions is largely outside of her direct control as a state leader. However, she expressed hope that the recent electoral gains by Democrats, which she described as a blue wave, would shift federal policies. This shift would potentially include changes to tariff structures, driven by the new balance of power in Congress and the Senate.

New Brunswick Premier Echoes Optimism

Current Governor Janet Mills established a precedent for this kind of outreach last year by encouraging Canadians to visit Maine. Pingree confirmed she will continue the work started by Mills, aiming to do a better job finding alliances with neighboring jurisdictions. She highlighted the shared interests in fishing, forestry issues, and energy issues as foundational elements for stronger regional cooperation. Pingree reiterated that they love to have Canadians come and visit us, signaling a welcoming stance for tourism and cultural exchange.

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New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt shared Pingree's sentiment regarding the potential for improved relations. Holt expressed optimism about the blue wave in Maine, viewing it as a clear signal to the president that tariffs are bad politics. She noted that American voters are showing they do not support those punitive measures. Holt stressed that it is hard on the Canadian economy and that New Brunswick wants to see the United States return to being a reliable trading partner.

Diversifying Markets Amid Trade Uncertainty

Premier Holt recently returned from a trade mission to Cambodia and South Korea. She described this international outreach as part of New Brunswick's broader efforts to diversify markets. The province is actively trying to find new customers and new markets across Canada and in other parts of the world. This strategy aims to secure good paying jobs in New Brunswick that allow people to pay their bills and live well, even as they work to improve the relationship with the United States.

Political Standoff and Economic Outlook

Pingree addressed the potential for a political standoff between the president and the new Congress. She questioned how the president will deal with the new Congress, noting that while he can still veto legislation, he cannot shut down the government forever. She remains hopeful that they will see change in federal trade policies. She believes even Republicans in Congress see the impacts of this president's policies and agree they are not helpful for everyday Americans.

Looking ahead, the focus will be on navigating this complex political landscape to benefit Maine and its neighbors. The incoming administration intends to leverage the newly elected federal delegation to push for economic relief. With the inauguration scheduled for January 6, 2027, the transition period will be critical for establishing these new alliances. The goal is to stabilize trade relations and ensure economic prosperity for residents on both sides of the border.