Democrat Troy Jackson Defeats Susan Collins in Maine Senate Race Shaped by Canada Trade War

Maine Democrat Troy Jackson has unseated Republican incumbent Susan Collins, helping Democrats win Senate control in a midterm election heavily influenced by the Canada-U.S. trade war.

Maine Democrat Troy Jackson has ousted longtime Republican incumbent Susan Collins to cap a U.S. Senate race shaped in part by the trade war between Canada and the United States.

The win added to a blue wave that propelled Democrats to take control of the Senate and punished allies of President Donald Trump. We have to stand up to Donald Trump. We have to stand up for our democracy, Jackson told supporters in a victory speech. Maine, a Northeastern state that borders New Brunswick and Quebec, imports billions of dollars in products from Canada, such as electricity, seafood and plastics.

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Maine Voters Displeased With Rising Energy Prices

Federal figures show Maine imports $4.1 billion in goods from Canada each year, making it the state's largest trading partner. That includes $2 billion in heating oil, more than half a billion dollars in forestry products, and $263 million in electricity from New Brunswick. Polling showed a majority of Maine voters were unhappy with Trump policies that pushed up energy prices and caused Canadian tourism to plummet.

Collins publicly opposed Trump's tariffs on Canada and lobbied for some exemptions, though Jackson said she had not done enough to fight the president's broader tariff regime. In a column earlier this year, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said the state's forest product exports to Canada had dropped 20 per cent since Trump started his trade war, causing job losses.

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The number of trips by Canadians to Maine dipped sharply last year, according to an analysis of border data by the Maine Center for Economic Policy. U.S. tariffs have strained New Brunswick's forestry sector and manufacturing base and have cut into the bottom lines of breweries. Many voters who spoke to The Canadian Press on Tuesday hoped for an end to the tariff skirmish between the two countries that Trump started after coming into office last year.

Maine Citizens Oppose Trade War With Canada

Sydney Olson said she does not see why the United States would wage a trade war with Canada. There is hardly any Americans who want Canadians to be antagonized and want to be in a trade war with Canada, Olson said outside a Bangor polling station Tuesday. We have no problem with Canada. We love Canada.

Why bother? Michael Furrow, a retired military officer, said he voted for Collins because of her ability to get federal backing for projects critical to Maine's economy. The 23-year-old said he also wanted to see an end to Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. Trade needs to be open and free across the border, Furrow said outside the arena where he voted Tuesday.

We got two great countries. Work together and I think we can do wonderful things. Canada's our friend and neighbour. Why should we be treating them like we're treating them?

Dan O'Connell asked as he headed into a polling station in Brewer, Maine. While he voted for Collins in the past, O'Connell said this year he was ready to back her opponent, in part so a Democrat-controlled Senate could rein in Trump's tariffs. Some Republican voters on Tuesday said they wanted the levies on Canadian imports to remain, at least to some extent. I'd like to see a level playing field, Mark McPherson said after marking his ballot for Collins.

McPherson said he agreed with Trump's claim that the U.S. has been ripped off through global trade. Donna Twombly, who was born in Maine, said her grandparents were Danish citizens who immigrated to Canada before settling in the U.S. Twombly said she was angry when Trump imposed his first wave of levies on Canada and other countries. I went out and bought a Canadian flag, she said.

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Collins Lobbied To Remove Canadian Goods From Tariffs

I only found a small one when I went shopping but I put it up on my home. Collins pitched herself as an independent not afraid of breaking from her party and voting against Trump on tariffs she had long opposed. At a debate last month, Collins said she lobbied the White House to get Canadian concrete, pulp and road salt removed from the tariff list.

The exchange went viral and spurred the sharing of let them eat road salt memes among progressives. Less than two weeks before the midterm elections, Collins announced the U.S. would lift tariffs on nine categories of Canadian goods she said were crucial to Maine's hard-hit agricultural industries. It was seen as an attempt by Trump, who did not campaign in Maine this election cycle, to help Collins retain her seat.

But in the same executive order lifting some tariffs, Trump imposed levies on dozens of new categories, such as cocoa powder, paints and varnishes, shampoos, vinyl flooring, archery equipment and carpets. Trump's levies on a swath of countries triggered retaliatory tariffs by Ottawa and a trade war that has damaged industries and raised costs on both sides of the border.

Canada And US Resume Intense Trade Negotiations

The previous round of trade talks between the two sides broke down in August, though Trump said Sunday that Canada and the United States were close to reaching a very good trade deal. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada has since started more intense trade negotiations with the United States after speaking with Trump over the weekend. We've made progress but we haven't finished, he told reporters Tuesday during a trip to Antigua and Barbuda.

Political watchers said it was not clear which result would offer a win for Canada, or whether a win was even likely. Democrats also took control of the House in the midterm elections, according to U.S. media, as they flipped key Senate seats while results rolled in. Trump said Republicans fell short in the election because his name was not on the ballot. Georgia's Sen.

Jon Ossoff said the state had rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of a lame duck president. With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Detroit and The Associated Press.