Main News Headlines from May 8, 2026

A collection of news headlines from May 8, 2026, covering a variety of topics including children's deaths, cruise ship hantavirus outbreak, arson investigation, stock market rise, UFO files, health benefits, collective bargaining agreements, and gemstone discoveries.

A sign at a vigil for two children who were found dead in a vehicle in Calgary shown on Friday, May 8, 2026. New details released about Ontario residents who are in isolation after cruise ship hantavirus outbreak .

Habs playoff run hurting Montreal restaurants without TVs. Suspect arrested in Rona arson that caused $500K in damage, Powell River RCMP say. Bright lights and hot orbs: UFO files shed light on sightings but leave interpretation to the public. Canada, U.S. stock markets rise amid jobs reports from both countries.

Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests. In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech. NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding potential work stoppage. A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar’s war-scarred gemstone heartland.

At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island. Canvas system is online after a cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools.

'These are real-life consequences’: What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadia





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News Headlines 2026 Children's Deaths Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Arson Investigation Stock Markets Collective Bargaining Agreements Gemstones UFO Files Health Benefits Data Sovereignty Trump Administration Canadian

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