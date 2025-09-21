Maher Weighs In on Kimmel Controversy, Criticizes Media Reaction and the 'Goalposts' Shift

Bill Maher provides commentary on the recent controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel's remarks, offering a nuanced perspective on the media's response, freedom of speech, and the perceived shift in acceptable discourse. He reflects on the history of media controversies and the evolution of societal sensitivities.

"It was 24 years ago to the day that I made comments on ABC that got me canceled from that network and Jimmy Kimmel took my slot," Maher said, referencing his own past experience with ABC. "This shit ain't new," he added, highlighting the cyclical nature of controversies and media responses. "It's worse, we'll get to that, but you know. ABC, they are steady. ABC stands for 'Always Be Caving.' So Jimmy, pal, I am with you, I support you, and on the bright side, you don't have to pretend anymore that you like Disneyland."\Maher's comments reflect a complex perspective on the situation, acknowledging Kimmel's controversial remarks while simultaneously criticizing the reaction. He referenced Kimmel's remarks that he "shouldn't lose his job" over the remarks. Maher's perspective provides valuable context, particularly regarding the potential impact of certain comments on the media landscape, freedom of speech, and how varying political perspectives and groups address the issue. He did this after Kimmel's show was pulled after he said "the MAGA gang" is desperate to paint Kirk's suspected gunman "as anything other than one of them." The HBO host thus joined others, had warned ABC's leaders that there would be consequences for the network and its affiliates if they didn't take action to discipline Kimmel over his comments. After Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest owners of local TV stations in the U.S., said they would pull the show after the uproar, Maher weighed in with a pointed critique of the media's reaction and the perceived shift in acceptable discourse. Nexstar is "I think we've moved the goalposts so much now, because of what Jimmy Kimmel got fired for, that we forget that as abhorrent ... it would be to mock somebody's death, even if you disagreed with them, completely abhorrent — but not illegal," he said, highlighting the lack of legal repercussions. He noted, "And this idea that they have, that they seem to be pushing, that we can't even utter his name? Like he's the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him? No."\Maher expressed his frustration with the handling of the situation, the perceived restrictions on free speech, and the media's reaction. He appeared just as frustrated with those comments, meanwhile, as he was about Kimmel's ousting. "Matthew Dowd said, 'You can't be saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place,'" Maher quoted. "Yes, you can! I do not expect awful actions to take place. I think this is awful, when you open this window." He also highlighted the importance of upholding the principles of free speech, even when faced with controversial or offensive opinions. "Like, 'I didn't like what he said, it was violent,' and this and that," he continued. "Irrelevant! Irrelevant. We don't shoot people in this country, and we don't defend it, and we don't mock their death."





