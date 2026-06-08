Magnitude 7.8 Quake Ravages Southern Philippines, Triggers Brief Tsunami and Heavy Casualties

A powerful offshore earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Mindanao on Monday, killing at least 12 people, injuring over 200, collapsing buildings, and generating a short‑lived one‑metre tsunami along the southern coast. Rescue efforts continue as officials assess damage and search for the missing.

An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday morning, unleashing widespread destruction and a brief tsunami along the coastlines of Mindanao. The quake's epicentre was located about 32 kilometres southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province, at a depth recorded between 33 and 55 kilometres by local and U.S. agencies.

The shock was felt as far away as Malaysia and triggered a series of aftershocks that continued for hours after the initial event. In the immediate aftermath, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert for a one‑metre high wave that struck the shores of Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and nearby Indonesian and Malaysian waters.

The tide receded within five hours and, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), no lives were lost and no significant damage was attributed directly to the tsunami. The human toll from the earthquake itself was severe. In General Santos City, a major port and tuna‑export hub of more than 700,000 residents, at least seven people were confirmed dead and roughly 130 injured.

Several small commercial structures collapsed partially, and a critical access bridge suffered dangerous cracks, raising concerns about longer‑term transportation disruptions. Five additional fatalities were reported in the provinces of South Cotabato, Davao Occidental and on Balut Island, where rescue teams continue to search for the missing.

Officials from the regional Office of Civil Defense, including director Rod Sosmeña, confirmed that several students were trapped in a two‑story school that gave way during the shaking, and that a handful of children sustained bruises or fainted during the chaotic flag‑raising ceremony that followed the quake. The national police indicated that at least seven individuals remain unaccounted for in General Santos. Infrastructure and transport were also hit hard.

The General Santos International Airport was temporarily closed, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights, while a small commercial building housing a provincial radio station partially collapsed without causing casualties. Debris from falling walls struck tricycle taxis parked below, and the shaking forced many residents onto the streets in panic. In the nearby city of Davao, witnesses described the ground moving so violently that they could barely keep their balance while trying to leave their homes.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged swift government assistance, emphasizing that Mindanao would not be left behind in the recovery effort. The disaster underscores the Philippines' vulnerability as a nation situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and an average of twenty typhoons each year test the resilience of its communities





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