Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Killing at Least 19

A powerful offshore earthquake of magnitude 7.8 rocked the southern Philippines on Monday, causing at least 19 deaths, over 200 injuries, and triggering a tsunami that sent waves up to 1 meter high into coastal areas. The quake caused building collapses and landslides, with General Santos and surrounding provinces heavily affected.

An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, causing significant destruction and loss of life. The powerful quake, which occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time, was centered at sea off Mindanao island at a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles), about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured, primarily due to collapsing buildings and landslides. Thousands of villagers were displaced as the quake triggered a tsunami that sent waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) into nearby coasts, with larger waves reported in some areas. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued alerts for the region, but the threat largely passed after about five hours, and Philippine officials lifted a tsunami warning by mid-afternoon.

In the hard-hit port city of General Santos, a major regional hub for the tuna export industry with a population of over 700,000, several small buildings collapsed, including a popular hamburger joint and a two-story school where students were reportedly trapped. Rod Sosmeña, regional director of the Office of Civil Defense, described the shaking as very strong, with people dashing out of houses into the streets.

He was traveling in a pickup truck when the quake struck and initially thought they had a flat tire. The international airport in General Santos was temporarily shut, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights. Debris fell from buildings, damaging tricycle taxis parked below. Ednar Dayanghirang, another disaster-response official, said he could hardly stand or keep his balance as he left his house in Davao.

He reported that more than 100 students attending morning flag-raising ceremonies sustained bruises and some fainted in panic. Other deaths occurred due to falling debris, a damaged mosque, and a landslide in the southern provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato, Davao Occidental, and on Balut Island. At least 12 people were reported missing in General Santos, and search and rescue operations were underway in a damaged building and a warehouse. The Bureau of Fire was involved in these efforts.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the cancellation of classes and directed disaster-response agencies to immediately attend to quake-hit provinces, stating that the national government is moving and will not leave Mindanao behind. The earthquake was felt in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island, and smaller waves were measured in Indonesia, Palau, and as far away as southern Japan. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the original quake's depth at 55 kilometers (34 miles).

This was the strongest earthquake to hit the Philippines this year, and officials warned of aftershocks, urging people to seek advice before returning to damaged buildings





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