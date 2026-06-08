Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Philippines, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

A major offshore earthquake of magnitude 7.8 shook the southern Philippines, causing building damage, power outages, and prompting tsunami alerts across Southeast Asia. Authorities urge immediate evacuation to higher ground.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore in the southern Philippines early Monday morning, triggering significant events across the region. According to official reports, the quake's epicenter was located approximately 13 kilometers (8 miles) southwest of General Santos City, a major tuna-processing hub and commercial center with over 700,000 residents.

The seismic event originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) due to movement along the Cotabato Trench, as confirmed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). It occurred precisely at 7:37 a.m. local time. Immediately following the main shock, PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol addressed the public, stating that videos already showed damaged buildings and emphasizing that this was a major earthquake with expected damages.

The strongest quake to hit the Philippines this year, it caused structural collapses, including a partial failure of a four-story commercial building housing a provincial branch of DZRH radio station in General Santos. Staff members evacuated safely to the ground floor, and there were no immediate reports of injuries from that incident, though it was unclear if others were trapped in the rubble. Debris from other buildings fell onto parked tricycle taxis below.

The seismic activity also disrupted power supplies in affected areas. In response to the earthquake, tsunami warnings were swiftly activated across multiple nations. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an urgent directive to residents in vulnerable coastal areas to immediately evacuate to higher ground, stressing that lives were more important than any possessions left behind and assuring that the national government would not abandon the Mindanao region.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) alerted that waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) could impact some Philippine coasts, while Indonesia and Malaysia faced potential waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet). PHIVOLCS confirmed that 1-meter waves were observed in Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces, with smaller changes elsewhere. Indonesia's Sulawesi island recorded a tsunami wave of 83 centimeters (2.7 feet). Malaysia's Meteorological Department specifically warned Sabah state on Borneo island, which lies near the southern Philippines.

The PTWC noted that smaller sea-level fluctuations might reach Taiwan, Japan, Papua New Guinea, and various western Pacific island nations and territories; an advisory for Guam was later lifted, and Hawaii faced no threat. Aftershocks continued to rattle the region, with tremors reaching up to magnitude 6.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which initially measured the main quake at a deeper 55 kilometers (34 miles). Such measurement variations are common in the immediate aftermath of seismic events.

This incident underscores the Philippines' extreme vulnerability to natural disasters; situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the archipelago frequently experiences earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and approximately 20 typhoons annually. While no casualties had been immediately reported, authorities remained on high alert for possible secondary hazards. The combined efforts of disaster-response agencies were mobilized to assess damage, conduct rescues if needed, and provide aid.

International journalists from Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur contributed to this coverage, highlighting the regional nature of the tsunami threat.





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