Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Killing 4 and Triggering Tsunami

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, causing at least four deaths, over 200 injuries, and a 1-meter tsunami. President Marcos urged evacuations, and damage included building collapses and a cracked bridge.

An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines early Monday, causing widespread damage and triggering a tsunami that washed ashore on nearby coasts. The quake, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, was centered at sea about 13 kilometers southwest of General Santos, a city of over 700,000 people that serves as a hub for tuna processing and commerce in the Mindanao region.

At least four people were killed and more than 200 others injured, officials reported. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged residents in vulnerable areas to immediately move to higher ground, warning that tsunami waves could reach heights of up to 3 meters. Disaster-response agencies were placed on standby, and Marcos assured affected communities that the national government would provide assistance. The earthquake struck at 7:37 a.m., sending panicked residents fleeing into the streets as buildings swayed and cracked.

In General Santos, at least three people died and 130 were injured when several structures, including a key access bridge, sustained dangerous cracks and partially collapsed. Rod Sosmeña, regional director of the Office of Civil Defense, described the violent shaking: our pickup truck suddenly jerked and I thought we had a flat tire. People dashed out of houses into the streets. The international airport in General Santos was temporarily shut down, resulting in the cancellation of 17 domestic flights.

Ednar Dayanghirang, another civil defense official, reported that over 100 students attending morning flag-raising ceremonies were injured or fainted in panic at various schools. A small commercial building housing a radio station partially collapsed, but staff escaped without injury, though debris from other buildings struck parked tricycle taxis. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology attributed the quake to movement in the Cotabato Trench at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The institute's director, Teresito Bacolcol, noted that significant damage was expected based on videos of collapsed buildings. Tsunami waves of 1 meter were monitored in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, with smaller waves detected elsewhere. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that waves up to 3 meters were possible on some Philippine coasts, while Indonesia and Malaysia faced waves up to 1 meter. A tsunami advisory for Guam was later lifted, and Hawaii was not threatened.

Numerous aftershocks, including a 6.5 magnitude tremor, were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey, which initially measured the quake's depth at 55 kilometers. The Philippines, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is highly prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, as well as about 20 typhoons annually. Authorities urged continued vigilance as aftershocks and potential secondary hazards remained a concern





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Philippines Earthquake Tsunami Mindanao 7.8 Magnitude Pacific Ring Of Fire

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