A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck central Peru on Friday evening, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The quake was felt in Lima and occurred in the Andes near Junin.

LIMA, Peru - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the Andes in central Peru on Friday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 7:09 p.m. local time.

Its epicenter was in the Andes, 34 kilometres (21 miles) north of Junin, at a depth of 108 kilometres (67 miles). Peru's Geophysical Institute said no damages or casualties had been reported. And the mayor of Carhuamayo near the epicenter, Abdel Vega, also told a local television station that there were no reports of victims or material damages. The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.

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Peru Earthquake Details and Location

The USGS reported the quake at a depth of 108 kilometres, which is relatively deep and can reduce shaking intensity at the surface. Peru lies along the "Ring of Fire," a 40,000-kilometre (25,000-mile) arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

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In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes, health centers and schools, while in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junin region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries. The Associated Press reported that the earthquake struck at 7:09 p.m. local time. The epicenter was located 34 kilometres north of Junin at a depth of 108 kilometres. Peruvian authorities said no damages or casualties had been reported.

The mayor of Carhuamayo, near the epicenter, confirmed to local television that there were no reports of victims or material damages. The quake was felt in Lima, causing residents to evacuate buildings and gather in the streets. No tsunami warning was issued, and the deep depth of the quake likely limited surface damage. Peru is located along the Ring of Fire, a 40,000-kilometre arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

Recent Seismic Activity in Andes

The region is highly seismically active. In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes injured two people and damaged homes, health centers, and schools. In July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junin region killed six people and injured 30 others. Friday's earthquake struck at 7:09 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was in the Andes, 34 kilometres north of Junin, at a depth of 108 kilometres. Peru's Geophysical Institute said no damages or casualties had been reported. The mayor of Carhuamayo near the epicenter, Abdel Vega, told a local television station that there were no reports of victims or material damages. The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.

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Peru lies along the Ring of Fire, a 40,000-kilometre arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world's earthquakes occur. In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes, health centers and schools, while in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junin region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries. The Associated Press