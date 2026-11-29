A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Manhattan Beach, California on Saturday morning. The USGS and local officials confirm no injuries or structural damage were reported following the seismic event.

A preliminary magnitude 5 earthquake struck the coastal area of Manhattan Beach, California on Saturday morning. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the seismic event, which occurred without immediate reports of injuries or structural damage to the region.

Earthquake Impact and Emergency Response

Following the initial tremor, the Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocol. Personnel from 106 neighborhood fire stations were deployed to conduct thorough inspections of local infrastructure for potential damages. Despite the extensive mobilization of emergency resources, the department issued an alert stating that no injuries or structural damage have been reported.

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Official Safety Guidance for Residents

The City of Manhattan Beach issued an urgent advisory urging residents to remain prepared for aftershocks. These secondary tremors can occur minutes, hours, and sometimes days after the initial earthquake. Mayor Karen Bass addressed the public on the social media platform X with specific safety instructions to mitigate risk.

Mayor Bass Directs Drop Cover Hold Protocol

Mayor Karen Bass emphasized the standard safety procedure of dropping to the ground, taking cover under sturdy furniture, and holding on until the shaking stops. She advised residents to protect their head and neck while taking cover near sturdy interior walls. She explicitly warned citizens to stay away from windows and doorways to avoid injury from potential breakage.

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Tsunami Threat and Regional Safety

Despite the magnitude of the quake, authorities confirmed there was no tsunami threat to the province at this time. The B.C. government released a statement on social media clarifying the safety status for the region. This information helps calm public concerns regarding potential coastal flooding or wave activity following the seismic event.

Community Resilience and Continued Vigilance

The rapid response from local emergency services and clear communication from city officials highlight the region's preparedness. Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring local news updates and remain vigilant for any changes in safety conditions. The absence of damage or injuries so far is a positive sign for the Manhattan Beach community.