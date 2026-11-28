A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred offshore Manhattan Beach on Saturday, causing minor damage at LAX and triggering aftershocks without significant injuries or tsunami risk.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck approximately 6 km west of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time. The U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS) confirmed the initial tremor, which sent shockwaves through the Los Angeles metropolitan area and prompted immediate responses from emergency services and transportation hubs.

Immediate Response and Infrastructure Status

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) launched a comprehensive earthquake mode assessment covering 106 neighborhoods across the city. This evaluation utilized land, air, and sea resources to check for structural damage and safety hazards. Officials stated there were no immediate reports of significant injuries or major building collapses following the primary event.

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At Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the tremors were strong enough to affect operations. An air traffic controller felt the shaking and instructed pilots approaching the runway to go around. The intense vibrations caused water lines to burst at the airport, leading to localized flooding. Additionally, shattered windows were reported within the terminal infrastructure.

Aftershock Sequence and Seismic Analysis

Approximately two hours after the initial quake, a preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit the same offshore region at 11:41 a.m. local time. Seismologist Lucy Jones noted that more than 40 total aftershocks followed the main event. These tremors occurred in the same or similar locations and followed standard patterns for earthquakes of this specific magnitude.

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Jones explained that the earthquake appeared centered on the Palos Verdes Fault Zone. This geological feature is capable of producing earthquakes in the magnitude 6 to 7 range. She emphasized that the Richter Scale is logarithmic, meaning a magnitude 6.0 event would have caused ground shaking ten times stronger than the 5.0 magnitude observed on Saturday.

The primary fault responsible remains technically undefined pending further analysis. Jones identified potential candidates including the Palos Verdes Fault and the Redondo Beach Fault. The event occurred on a thrust fault where one tectonic side pushed up and over the other. The specific mechanics suggest the quake was not large enough to definitively assign it to a single named fault without more data.

Depth Impact and Historical Comparison

The depth of the earthquake played a critical role in minimizing surface damage. USGS observational seismologist Elizabeth Cochran noted the event occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers. This depth allowed seismic waves to travel further to the surface, resulting in slightly lower shaking levels compared to shallower quakes.

Allen Husker, manager of the Southern California Seismic Network, corroborated that the offshore location and depth reduced potential damage. He compared Saturday's event to the 2014 La Habra earthquake. The 2014 magnitude 5.1 quake was centered near Brea in Orange County and occurred closer to the surface, causing more intense shaking.

Jones stated that Saturday's quake was one of the largest in the Los Angeles area in quite some time. She identified the 2014 La Habra event as the last time a magnitude 5 quake broke through in the metropolitan area. The significant interval between such events highlights the relative rarity of this specific seismic activity.

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Regional Safety Precautions and Market Effects

The National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami danger following the offshore tremors. As a precautionary measure, authorities closed the Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach piers to the public. The closures remained in effect while officials assessed the stability of the pier structures and walkways.

Industrial facilities near the epicenter also reacted to the seismic activity. A thin plume of black smoke was visible near Los Angeles International Airport as the Chevron El Segundo refinery conducted safety flaring. This procedure is a standard protocol to manage pressure and ensure safety during seismic events.

Witnesses in San Diego reported feeling the first tremor while in their homes. They described it as a good-sized shaker, though they were not close to the epicenter. The widespread felt experience demonstrated the reach of the seismic waves across Southern California.

The Palos Verdes Fault remains one of the faults experts monitor most closely. It is the geological feature that pushed up the Palos Verdes Peninsula and can produce magnitude 6.5 to 7 earthquakes. However, Saturday's quake was offshore and distant from the fault's onshore section.

Residents received a reminder of the region's seismic risks through minor incidents like spilled wine and broken glass. Experts advise refreshing earthquake kits and reviewing Drop, Cover, and Hold On plans. This guidance is essential for citizens living in areas with several active faults.