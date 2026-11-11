Magna International targets 15 per cent annual EPS growth and above-market sales through 2030

Magna International Inc. is aiming for compounded annual growth of at least 15 per cent in adjusted earnings per share through 2030, along with organic sales growth of two to four per cent above the automotive market.

Magna International Inc. is targeting compounded annual growth of at least 15 per cent for its adjusted earnings per share through 2030, the auto parts company announced on November 11, 2026.

Magna Targets 15% Annual Earnings Growth Through 2030

The company is also aiming for organic sales growth of two to four per cent above the overall automotive market on a compounded annual basis over the same period. Magna says the new financial targets reflect a strategy to grow faster than the overall automotive market. The expected growth is set to come from several areas, including expanding its content per vehicle with existing customers and adding new customers and regions.

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The company is also targeting growth in markets beyond the automotive sector as part of its broader strategy. Magna is looking to raise its profitability as well, with an increase in its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin of 200 basis points or more from 2026 through 2030. Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri said the targets represent the company's confidence in its strategy, its capabilities and the opportunities that lie ahead.

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The targets were released alongside the company's latest financial guidance, which outlines its ambitions through the end of the decade. Magna International Inc. is a major global automotive supplier, and its performance is closely watched as an indicator of broader trends in the auto industry. The company says the plan is designed to deliver value to shareholders by outpacing the market in both sales and profitability.

By focusing on expanding content per vehicle, Magna aims to increase the amount of parts and systems it supplies for each vehicle produced by its customers. Adding new customers and regions is another key pillar of the strategy, as the company seeks to diversify its revenue base. Growth in markets beyond the automotive sector is also expected to contribute to the company's overall expansion.

Focus on Operational Efficiency and Diverse Markets

The profitability target of a 200 basis point or greater increase in adjusted EBIT margin from 2026 through 2030 underscores Magna's focus on improving operational efficiency. Magna's announcement provides a long-term outlook for investors and demonstrates the company's confidence in its ability to execute its strategic plan. The targets are compounded annual growth rates, meaning they represent the average annual growth over the period from now through 2030.

Magna's adjusted earnings per share growth target of at least 15 per cent per year is a significant ambition for the auto parts maker. The organic sales growth target of two to four per cent above market is also a key metric that reflects the company's ability to gain share. Kotagiri's comments highlight the company's belief in its strategy and the opportunities it sees in the evolving automotive landscape.

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Magna International Inc. is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company's financial targets are forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties, as is typical for such guidance. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.