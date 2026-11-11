Magna International aims for 15% annual earnings growth through 2030

Magna International Inc. sets financial targets for adjusted earnings per share and organic sales growth. The company plans to expand its content per vehicle, acquire new customers and enter new markets.

Magna International Inc. says it's aiming for compounded annual growth for its adjusted earnings per share of at least 15 per cent through 2030. In releasing its latest financial targets, the auto parts company says it's also looking for organic sales growth of two to four per cent above market on a compounded annual basis over the same time period.

The company says the increase is expected to come from expanding its content per vehicle with its current customers, adding new customers and regions and growth in markets beyond the automotive sector. It is also looking to raise its profitability with an increase in its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin of 200 basis points or more from 2026 through 2030.

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Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri on the Future

Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri says the targets represent the company's confidence in its strategy, capabilities and the opportunities that lie ahead. The goals set by the company may be a reflection of the growing expectations of investors after a period of strong sales in 2022 and a modest 1% decline in 2023, according to a BNN Bloomberg report. In other news, companies are preparing for the future in various sectors as Magna sets its targets.

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The automotive industry continues to grow, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Magna International is one of the leading companies in the auto parts industry, and its targets are a key indicator of its performance. The company's growth plans are driven by its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The auto parts industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory as electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles become more popular.

The industry's growth is driven by the increasing demand for auto parts and the company's efforts to expand its customer base and penetrate new markets. Magna International's financial targets are a testament to its leadership position in the auto parts industry and its commitment to growth and innovation. The company's success is expected to have a positive impact on the industry as a whole, driving growth and innovation in the sector.

The Path to a Greener Auto Industry

As the auto parts industry continues to evolve, Magna International's leadership position is expected to be a key driver of growth in the sector.