MADD Calgary Launches Project Red Ribbon Holiday Sober Driving Campaign

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Calgary launches its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign. The initiative aims to reduce holiday impaired driving incidents as police report ongoing fatalities and enforcement actions across the city.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Calgary and Area has officially launched its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign, an initiative designed to prevent impaired driving during the upcoming holiday season. The organization is urging residents to prioritize sober transportation choices as the festive period approaches, aiming to reduce the number of tragic collisions caused by intoxicated operators behind the wheel.

Campaign Launch And Leadership Statements

Aaron Libby, the President of MADD Calgary and Area, emphasized the critical nature of the message at the Monday kickoff event. He described the campaign as a vital reminder for the public to drive sober and to avoid entering any vehicle operated by an impaired driver. Libby stated that the risks associated with drunk driving are never worth taking, reinforcing the organization's core mission of prevention and community awareness through this widespread visibility effort.

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The event also featured a poignant address by Nancy Collins, the chapter's interim vice-president. Collins spoke about the personal devastation caused by impaired driving after losing her husband, Bradley Lentz, on July 3, 2011. He was killed by an impaired driver in Penticton, a tragedy that underscores the human cost of such criminal behavior. Collins highlighted that impaired driving is a preventable killer and that staying sober is entirely within the control of every driver.

Personal Tragedy And Visual Awareness

Collins shared disturbing details about the incident that took her husband's life, noting that the impaired driver attempted to flee the scene. She described the severe level of intoxication involved, stating that the driver was so impaired his vehicle's hood was pushed over the windshield, rendering him unable to see where he was going. This graphic account serves to illustrate the dangerous loss of control and visibility that occurs when alcohol compromises a driver's abilities.

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To mobilize public support, MADD Calgary and Area is asking residents to demonstrate their commitment to sober driving by displaying a red ribbon or car decal. These visual markers can be placed on vehicles, keychains, purses, briefcases, and backpacks. Libby reiterated that the community is united by the common goal of stopping impaired driving, with these visible symbols serving as constant reminders to drivers and passengers alike.

Police Data And Enforcement Trends

Cliff O'Brien, Deputy Chief of the Calgary Police Service, provided context on the current state of road safety in the city. He noted that while the numbers of criminal charges and sanctions have seen a slight decline, the ideal number of incidents remains zero. Deputy Chief O'Brien emphasized that heading into the holiday season, the community should expect to see increased enforcement measures, including more frequent traffic check stops to deter drunk driving.

Statistical data from the Calgary Police Service reveals a concerning trend in fatal collisions involving intoxicated drivers. From January through September of the current year, there have been two fatal collisions. This figure is part of a broader dataset showing four fatalities in 2025, six in 2024, seven in both 2022 and 2023, and eight in 2021. These numbers highlight the persistent danger posed by impaired drivers on Calgary roads despite ongoing awareness campaigns and police efforts.

Sanctions Statistics And Campaign Duration

In terms of immediate enforcement actions, police officers issued 1,885 impaired immediate roadside sanctions between January and September. This represents a decrease from the 2,399 sanctions issued in 2025, 2,290 in 2024, 2,504 in 2023, and 2,338 in 2022. However, the figure remains significantly higher than the 1,680 sanctions recorded in 2021, indicating that while enforcement is consistent, violations continue to occur at a high volume.

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The Project Red Ribbon campaign is scheduled to run continuously from October 28 until January 4. This extended timeframe covers the peak holiday travel period, ensuring that the message of sober driving remains prominent during the weeks when social gatherings and increased alcohol consumption typically lead to a higher risk of impaired driving incidents. MADD Calgary and Area hopes that the combination of visual awareness and police presence will save lives this winter.