Macy's 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from Thursday to Saturday because powerful winds are expected in New York. NBC will broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition on Thursday instead.

Macy's 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from Thursday to Saturday as powerful winds are expected to bear down on New York during the annual event, organizers said Wednesday.

NBC And Macy's Postpone Parade For Safety

In a statement, NBC cited conversations with the city and concerns over the safety of participants and spectators. Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy's and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, the statement said. NBC, which airs the parade, will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday.

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The 2026 parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Macy's said in a statement. The parade originally was scheduled to kick off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized, Macy's said. We are incredibly grateful to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who make this extraordinary tradition possible.

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We can't wait to celebrate 100 years of Parade magic together on Saturday. New York City is expected to get blasted with wind gusts between 50 to 60 m.p.h (80 to 96 km/h) on Thursday, along with steady, sustained winds between 30 to 38 m.p.h (48 to 61 km/h), according to city emergency management officials. Moderate to heavy rain is also expected.

National Weather Service Issues High Wind Warning

Separately, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday. The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower the balloons or cancel their flights entirely if the wind gets too strong, due to concerns that strong winds can knock them off course and into spectators along the parade route.

City rules have long barred large balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 37 km/h or gusts exceed 55 km/h. The city's balloon rules were put in place after high winds sent a Cat in the Hat balloon careening into a metal pole during the 1997 parade, leaving a woman in a coma.

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The parade has seen other snafus since then, including a 2005 incident in which a balloon hit a lamp post and hurt a woman and her young sister. Bad weather in the past has caused balloons to be flown a bit lower than usual, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight and optimal altitudes for differing wind speeds.

Balloon Inflation Halts Ahead Of New Saturday Date

The parade's iconic balloons were well on the way to being inflated when the postponement was announced Wednesday. Macy's representatives had repeatedly put off interviews with media on-site. People were seen inflating a balloon for the parade on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in New York, before the delay was confirmed. The 100th edition of the parade was set to be a major milestone for the annual tradition.

Instead, organizers are now focused on staging the event two days later, with the same safety rules and operational plans under review. The decision affects one of the most-watched holiday events in the United States. It also changes the television schedule for NBC, which had planned live coverage on Thursday morning. Macy's said more details will be shared as they are finalized.

The company thanked the volunteers, performers and partners who make the parade possible and said it looks forward to celebrating 100 years of Parade magic together on Saturday.