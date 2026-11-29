Conservative critics attacked Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after Rocky Horror Show performers included pelvic thrusts and fetish-inspired costumes, sparking a debate on family-friendly values and LGBTQ+ representation during the 100th edition.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade faced intense backlash from conservative commentators on social media after a performance segment featuring the cast of the Broadway revival of 'The Rocky Horror Show' included explicit dance moves and provocative costuming during the live national broadcast.

The controversy centered on a 10-minute medley segment that concluded with the cast performing the iconic song 'The Time Warp.' Margaret Cho, who currently stars as the narrator in the 'Rocky Horror' revival, led the performers in dancing and singing along to the track while wearing fishnets, sheer outfits, and other flashy, fetish-inspired costumes that drew sharp criticism from right-wing influencers who questioned the appropriateness of the display for children.

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Backlash From Conservative Critics

The performance drew immediate and fierce criticism from conservative voices on X, including Steve Guest, a former communications adviser for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who expressed shock at the content of the broadcast. Guest questioned the decision to include such explicit elements in a parade traditionally viewed as a children's program, asking what kind of costumes were being featured and demanding to know why the network NBC allowed such a display to air during a family-friendly holiday event.

Conservative influencer Matt Van Swol also reacted by questioning whether the parade remained family-friendly, describing the performance as a disgusting display that should not be shown to children. Van Swol asked if anyone involved in the production believed it was appropriate to feature such content, highlighting the growing cultural divide over what constitutes acceptable entertainment for young audiences during major televised holiday events.

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Rocky Horror Cast Response

The controversy highlights the presence of the Broadway revival cast in the parade, who performed their iconic numbers while dressed in costumes that celebrate queer culture and gender nonconformity. The segment included Kevin McHale, the former 'Glee' star who portrays Brad Majors in the Broadway revival, who has been a vocal defender of the show's artistic expression against critics who label it as inappropriate for a general audience.

Performers in the cast, including those who starred as the cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the film adaptation of the campy, queer cult classic musical, continued to perform despite the negative reactions, asserting the integrity of the 'Rocky Horror' tradition. The show's history of challenging gender norms and sexual experimentation has long made it a target for conservative groups, but its proponents argue that it represents a celebration of individuality and artistic freedom that should not be censored in a public forum.

Impact on Holiday Broadcast Standards

This incident raises questions about the evolving standards for family-friendly content in major televised events, as networks balance traditional holiday values with the inclusion of diverse artistic expressions. The backlash suggests that future performances may face increased scrutiny from conservative groups who view such content as a departure from the wholesome entertainment expected during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

As the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moves forward, the debate over the appropriateness of 'Rocky Horror' performances will likely continue to influence public discourse on media standards and cultural representation in American holiday traditions.